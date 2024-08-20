Black Myth: Wukong Buddha's Eyeball locations and how to use them

Locating Buddha's Eyeballs in the Fright Cliff area of the Yellow Wind Ridge is one of the more puzzly challenges you'll have to contend with in chapter two of Black Myth: Wukong . This barren area filled with living stone enemies is already a bit of a maze, so exploring it fully and finding all six of the glowing heads that hold each eyeball might take some time.

Then you've also got to work out what to do with them. In the item description, it mentions that they're likely set into something, but there's no clue as to what this might be. I'll list each of the Buddha Eyeball locations below and what to do once you've gathered them all to unlock their secret.

Buddha's Eyeball locations

Image 1 of 6 The first is at the entrance to the Fright Cliff (Image credit: Game Science) The second is at an altar near the Squall Hideout Keeper's Shrine (Image credit: Game Science) The third is on top of a series of wooden platforms (Image credit: Game Science) The fourth is by the side of path going up the ravine (Image credit: Game Science) The fifth is outside the Mother of Stones boss arena (Image credit: Game Science) The sixth is near the entrance to the Stone Vanguard boss arena (Image credit: Game Science)

There are six eyeballs to find in Fright Cliff and this is made a little easier by the fact that the Buddha heads holding them chant and glow when you're nearby. To claim each eyeball, simply interact with the head. Here's where to find each;

1. Just after the entrance to the Fright Cliff. From the Valley of Despair Keeper's Shrine, head across the wooden bridge, through the gate guarded by the Spearbone boar enemy, and then follow the trail around to the right where you'll find the first head.

2. For the second, head left from the Squall Hideout Keeper's Shrine up the ravine and through the gate. Continue past the shrine with the crouching statue and then turn left to spot a torch-lit altar with a big statue and the Buddha head at the base of it.

3. For the third, from the Squall Hideout Keeper's Shrine, take a right around the corner and you'll immediately spot some wooden platforms ahead in the distance. Make for these by jumping up the cliffs directly ahead of you. There's a Spearbone enemy guarding the stairs that lead up and the platforms have spitting enemies, so be careful. Fight your way up the stairs to the top platform with the two spitting enemies to find the head.

4. For the fourth, you can find it on the opposite side of the valley to the previous one, but at ground level. From the Squall Hideout Keeper's Shrine, head right around the cliff, and follow the left path by the rock guai enemy. Continue along and take another left up some rocky steps to find the head at the side of the path.

5. For the fifth, you'll find this one close to the Mother of Stones boss. From the Squall Hideout Keeper's Shrine, head left up the ravine with the spitting enemy, through the gateway and past the crouching statue, then bear right into the cave passage with the torches and carry on until you reach a wooden platform with two spitting enemies. Turn left here and ascend the path by the three torches. As you enter the boss room, the head is just outside on a ledge through an opening to your right.

6. For the final one, travel to the Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine and you should be able to spot the Buddha head directly in front of you a little way off

How to use Buddha's Eyeballs

Image 1 of 2 You can place all six eyes into the rock in the Stone Vanguard's boss arena (Image credit: Game Science) This will summon a secret boss called Shigandang (Image credit: Game Science)

Now you've got all six eyeballs you can slot them into place and, conveniently, the place you need to use them is right next to where you grabbed the sixth. From the Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine, head left to where that head was, then left again into a boss arena. If you haven't been in here yet, you should probably fight the Stone Vanguard boss, since slotting the stones into place is going to summon another boss, and I can't vouch for how those two things will interact.

After you've defeated the Stone Vanguard, you can place the stones into the big stone to the left of the entrance. Usually interacting with this lets you read some text about the eyes, but if you've got all six you can choose to deliver them. This will summon the Shigandang boss—a many-headed stone golem similar to the Stone Vanguard. Defeat him and you'll get the Skandha of Feeling, the second you can acquire after the Skandha of Form in Black Wind Mountain.