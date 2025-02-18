All Totem of Rightful Rulership fragment locations in Avowed

Starting with the Totem of Rightful Rulership fragments in Dawnshore, each region in Avowed has a unique totem to find and repair. These send you galavanting across the land, scouring every nook and cranny for fragments you can use to piece them back together–a feat you’ll want to accomplish as soon as possible thanks to the permanent buffs they provide.

While some of these totem fragments are relatively easy to come across while questing, most are pretty well-hidden and require some extra steps to uncover. Don’t worry though, if you’re just here for the bonuses, I’ve scoured the Living Lands and located every Woedica totem fragment in Dawnshore, as well as explaining what each one does for you, so you can tick off the Totem of Rightful Rulership quest right away.

All Totem of Rightful Rulership fragment locations

The Totem of Rightful Rulership features six fragments you need to find across Dawnshore to fully repair it, and each one provides a unique boost once slotted. If you’re here, you’ve likely already got the Woedica god totem base to kickstart the search, but if you haven’t, head to the Shrine to Woedica in The Rise, Dawnshore, just to the northeast of Paradis. Here you can pick up the base that you need to then place at your camp.

If you’d rather find the fragments on your own but with a more immersive helping hand, you can purchase the Fragments of Scales map from Sanza’s Emporium in Paradis–this provides riddles that point you in the right direction.

Once you’ve collected the base and slotted in all six fragments, it will be fully upgraded and restored, triggering a short memory-like sequence shining a light on the lore.

Golden Scale of Order

Grab it from the bird nest. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Golden Scale of Order is hidden in a bird nest at the top of Pargrun Cache. You’ll need to demolish the castle wall by the bridge joining this region to The Strangleroot to access this area, which can be done using the conveniently placed explosive barrels.

As shown in the video above, once inside Paragrun Cache you need to:

Continue up the structure and pass through the hallway with the blade traps Climb the stairs in the patio area and look through the large doorway blocked by tree trunks Use a projectile weapon like a wand or bow to break the rock wall inside Turn left and continue along the dirt path before entering the castle tower through the now-broken wall Climb the various boxes and platforms to reach the ledge directly above where you entered the room Jump across the rocks and you’ll see the Golden Scale of Order in a bird’s nest on the ground

Once slotted into the Woedica totem base, the Golden Scale of Order makes it so activating a companion ability increases your damage for five seconds. As you’d expect, this is a sweet bonus to have in combat, especially once you’ve got two companions fighting alongside you. In fact, if you deck out your companions with skills on short cooldowns, you can have this passive active almost constantly.

Golden Plaque of Promises

Climb the lighthouse. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Golden Plaque of Promises is located near the top of the lighthouse to the west of Claviger’s Landing. It’s one of the more simple Woedica totem fragments to find –all you have to do is climb up the platforms twisting around the lighthouse. Around halfway up you’ll see a large hole in the bricks to your right where you can find the fragment resting on a box.

While you’re up here, don’t miss out on the Captain Henqua’s Spoils treasure map, which can be found on the slumped skeleton on the next platform.

Slotting the Golden Plaque of Promises into the totem base will give you a passive effect that increases health and essence regeneration after reviving a companion.

Broken Crown Jewel

Check the back room of Sanza's shop. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Broken Crown Jewel can be collected from a desk in the back room of Sanza’s Emporium. Yes, that makes this the easiest fragment to collect since Sanza’s Emporium is a non-combat area and there’s not even any jumping involved.

If you’ve completed the Mapping the Living Lands side quest in Dawnshore, then you’ll have already visited Sanza’s shop before. If not though, you can visit the Emporium in Northern Paradis High Market.

It’s also a good idea to speak to Sanza while you’re here as he sells the ever-important adra crystals you’ll want to upgrade your gear.

The Broken Crown Jewel reduces companion ability cooldowns by 15%.

Golden Scale of Justice

Access this locked room through the Pearl District's apothecary. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Golden Scale of Justice is hidden behind a locked door overlooking the market district in Paradis, accessed via a balcony near the apothecary. This is perhaps the most confusing fragment to find as the path you’ll need to take is surprisingly far away. I spent way too much time running around the market like a headless chicken.

As shown in the video above, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Head to the Apothecary Shop in the Pearl District, opposite The Mermaid’s Den Take the stairs behind the stall and follow the path until you can drop down below the scaffolding Continue along this ledge before leaping across to the balcony ahead of you Enter the room, turn left, and burn the spiderwebs blocking the ladder. This can be done using Kai’s ability, a weapon with a burn passive, or even a fire grenade Climb down the ladder where you'll have to fight a group of phantoms Pick up the fragment from the floor, surrounded by books You can then leave this room by unbarring the door back to the market

The Golden Scale of Justice causes critical hits to deal high fire damage accumulation, which is a powerful addition for any build, though undoubtedly best suited for high crit-rate rangers.

Golden Plaque of Oaths

Enter the cavern and take a dive. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

You can find The Golden Plaque of Oaths totem fragment in a cave in Usher’s Hand, requiring you to dive under the water before emerging in a small opening.

In the video below, you can see that there are multiple ways to enter this cave. By far the simplest is walking through the cave opening on the side of the road between the Yellowband Camp and the eastern entrance of Paradis, however, you can also drop down from the top, or even break the metal grate using ice weapons or magic to fall directly on to the fragment.

While it’s still a helpful bonus, the Golden Plaque of Oaths is unfortunately the most boring upgrade for the Woedica totem, adding a flat +2 Intellect and +2 Resolve. This will help with skill checks in conversations as well as improving their associated stats.

Golden Flames

Climb rocks to reach this scenic overlook. (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment/Microsoft.)

The Golden Flames are located on a ledge overlooking the northeast entrance to Castol’s Folly–an island to the southeast of Dawnshore.

If you’re entering Castol’s Folly from the Usher’s Hand campsite like I am in the video below, it’s very quick to grab. You can see the very ledge in question right as you enter the pirate camp (which you’ll have to clear first). Here’s how to grab it:

Head straight from the entrance to the camp and break the wooden barricade hidden in a small tunnel in the rock Climb the ledges to make your way up the cliff to another group of pirates Jump across the gap to your right, past the collapsed tower Collect the fragment from the blanket on the ground

Fittingly, the Golden Flames will make it so Second Wind casts Ring of Fire once you’ve slotted it into the base. Though you’ll still want to avoid triggering Second Wind during a fight (I’d rather stay two steps away from death, if possible), this passive comes in handy to turn a losing fight in your favour.