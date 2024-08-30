The PC game releases we're most excited about in September

Sorry to say the thing we say every year, but can you believe it's September already? Do I still have time to have a magical summer, or was that it? Where did the year go?

Good thing we have videogames to distract us from our worries that the year got away from us, and probably cause it to get away from us even more. September's lineup is quite strong, too, and includes a couple big console exclusives coming to the PC for the first time.

See what's out in September below, as well as some of the big gaming events to look out for. For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, check out our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games.

Spectre Divide | September 3

The next big competitive shooter? Spectre Divide takes after the usual suspects—Counter-Strike, namely—but with some interesting twists. The big one: two bodies per player. Morgan elaborates on that in his preview.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 | September 9

After a bit of a delay, the big space soldiers are here. We've had some mixed opinions so far, but in our most recent preview, Robin said that Space Marine 2 is "even more explosively, grimly, and hilariously authentic to the Warhammer 40,000 universe than the first game."

Final Fantasy 16 | September 17

The latest mainline Final Fantasy game finally comes to PC, as we always knew it would. Before you pull the trigger, I suggest trying the Steam demo to see how it runs for you.

Frostpunk 2 | September 20

The follow-up to ultra-gloomy city builder Frostpunk will confront us with more impossible choices near the end of the month. As Chris put it in his preview from April: "I swore I wouldn't use child labor in Frostpunk 2… but then the kids went feral, formed gangs, and started having deadly knife fights in the streets."

Starfield: Shattered Space | September 30

Starfield's big story expansion will have us "navigate a tense political landscape, uncover the history of the Va’Ruun people, and help decide the fate of the faction in the wake of a cataclysmic event."

God of War Ragnarök | September 19

Our standard waiting period for another PlayStation exclusive singleplayer game has expired: A couple years after it released on PS4 and PS5, God of War Ragnarök is bringing papa Kratos back to PC.

Tiny Glade | September 23

I'm personally pretty hyped for this game about "doodling castles." Just watching its frictionless peaked roof generation in action fills me with a sense of calm, which is the exact opposite of how I feel when I try to design peaked roofs in any other videogame.

September gaming events

PAX West runs August 30-September 2 in Seattle

runs August 30-September 2 in Seattle Valve's Dota 2 International takes place September 13-15 in Copenhagen

takes place September 13-15 in Copenhagen The San Diego edition of TwitchCon is September 20-22

is September 20-22 Tokyo Game Show 2024 is happening September 26-29

More games releasing in September

September 2 — Sumerian Six - Turn-based tactical scientist combat (Steam)

Turn-based tactical scientist combat (Steam) September 3 — The Casting of Frank Stone - DbD spin-off (Steam)

- DbD spin-off (Steam) September 3 — Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Broomsports (Steam)

- Broomsports (Steam) September 3 — Star Trucker - Galactically long hauls (Steam)

- Galactically long hauls (Steam) September 3 — Age of Mythology: Retold - Pretty good RTS remake (Steam)

- Pretty good RTS remake (Steam) September 9 — What the Car? - Silly golfing devs do driving (Steam)

- Silly golfing devs do driving (Steam) September 10 — I Am Your Beast - "micro-sandbox" FPS (Steam)

- "micro-sandbox" FPS (Steam) September 10 — Critter Cove - Castaway Animal Crossing (Steam)

- Castaway Animal Crossing (Steam) September 11 — Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Hack-n-slash remake (Steam)

- Hack-n-slash remake (Steam) September 12 — DeathSprint 66 - Ultraviolent on-foot Mario Kart (Steam)

- Ultraviolent on-foot Mario Kart (Steam) September 12 — Reka - Witchy woods crafting (Steam)

- Witchy woods crafting (Steam) September 12 — Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (Steam)

(Steam) September 12 — Wild Bastards - Space western roguelike FPS (Steam)

- Space western roguelike FPS (Steam) September 13 — Edge of Sanity - 2D lovecraftian survival horror (Steam)

- 2D lovecraftian survival horror (Steam) September 17 — The Plucky Squire - Storybook escape adventure (Steam)

- Storybook escape adventure (Steam) September 18 — UFO 50 - Indie collab (Steam)

- Indie collab (Steam) September 18 — Enotria: The Last Song - Italian folklore soulslike (Steam)

- Italian folklore soulslike (Steam) September 23 — Zoochosis - Mutant zoo animal body horror (Steam)

- Mutant zoo animal body horror (Steam) September 24 — Ara: History Untold - Civ-like 4X strategy (Steam)

- Civ-like 4X strategy (Steam) September 24 — Greedfall 2: The Dying World - Fantasy flintlock RPG (Steam)

- Fantasy flintlock RPG (Steam) September 24 — Crusader Kings III: Roads to Power (Steam)

(Steam) September 24 — The Forever Winter - Co-op survival horror (Steam)

- Co-op survival horror (Steam) September 25 — Iron Meat - Gnarly Contra-like side-scroller (Steam)

- Gnarly Contra-like side-scroller (Steam) September 26 — Breachway - Space dogfight deckbuilder (Steam)