Monster Hunter director joined an online hunt, carted first: 'I feel bad about that'

News
By published

The Monster Hunter team posts a video message for fans post-release.

The team behind Monster Hunter Wilds has shared a new message for fans of the series celebrating the launch of Wilds and the Monster Hunter Series' 21st year. Which in the United States means it can finally drink all the dubiously-alcoholic beverages it has featured through the years alongside its delicious, craving-inducing foods.

To celebrate, there's a nice message on social media from producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, executive director/art director Kaname Fujioka, and director Yuya Tokuda. In it, while all three say they've been playing online, only Tokuda admits that he recently committed the great faux pas of cooperative hunting: Getting knocked out immediately when parachuting in to help another hunter in distress.

"I recently joined a Gore Magala hunt via an SOS flare, only to promptly cart before anyone else," admits Tokuda to a laughing Tsujimoto and Fujioka. "I felt bad about that, but we did manage to clear the hunt!"

"We've been gathering player feedback, including via a number of surveys, and will continue to make adjustments through not only the planned title updates, but in updates released at other times," said Tokuda.

As of yesterday, we now know what's going down with the first of those updates: A nice appearance by bubbly dragon Mizutsune, which will drop on March 25.

For art director Fujioka, specifically, it has been the reaction to the story he has appreciated most.

"It's been great to see the fans get quite emotionally invested in the characters," said Fukioka. "As well as people exploring every nook and cranny of the maps and sharing tips with others."

Ryozo Tsujimoto, the longtime producer of the Monster Hunter series who hosts the video, was recently promoted to head of all game development at Capcom.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideBest Monster Hunter Wilds modsMonster Hunter Wilds weapon tier listMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds monstersMonster Hunter Wilds event questMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayer

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: The big field guide
Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods: Full of fixes
Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Definitively ranked
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: What to wear
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: The full roster
Monster Hunter Wilds event quest: Limited rewards
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to hunt together

Jonathan Bolding
Contributor

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A hunter and their cat.
Capcom already has 'many things planned down the line' that reinforce Monster Hunter Wilds' core theme: the relationship between hunters and nature
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free update will feature 'a whole host of new additions' and a majestic water wyvern for players to blow sky high
Monster Hunter Wilds Quest complete cheer
Monster Hunter Wilds live launch coverage: Server status, hunting tips, and all the latest release day news
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
Longtime Monster Hunter producer promoted to head of all game development at Capcom
Monster Hunter Wilds&#039; blacksmith Gemma
Palworld's developer gives staff day off after Monster Hunter Wilds causes 'a series of mysterious reports from many employees that they may feel unwell'
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
I'd be a nervous wreck, but Monster Hunter Wilds' producer is 'very confident' following up Capcom's bestselling game ever
Latest in Games
Team Fortress Spy being shocked
An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer still - woman in the front seat of a car, looking out the back window while holding a wad of cash
The specter of a GTA 6 delay haunts the games industry: 'Some companies are going to tank' if they guess wrong, says analyst
Screenshot from Wreckfest 2
Wreckfest 2 has hit early access for your car-obliterating combat racing enjoyment
Fragpunk
Somebody finally figured out casual Counter-Strike
Alma, the handler from Monster Hunter Wilds, closes her eyes and looks a little disappointed.
Monster Hunter director joined an online hunt, carted first: 'I feel bad about that'
Latest in News
Team Fortress Spy being shocked
An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer still - woman in the front seat of a car, looking out the back window while holding a wad of cash
The specter of a GTA 6 delay haunts the games industry: 'Some companies are going to tank' if they guess wrong, says analyst
Screenshot from Wreckfest 2
Wreckfest 2 has hit early access for your car-obliterating combat racing enjoyment
Alma, the handler from Monster Hunter Wilds, closes her eyes and looks a little disappointed.
Monster Hunter director joined an online hunt, carted first: 'I feel bad about that'
Image for
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s getting a new roguelite wave defense mode that sounds a whole lot like a souped-up take on Killing Floor
More about games
Screenshot from Wreckfest 2

Wreckfest 2 has hit early access for your car-obliterating combat racing enjoyment
Team Fortress Spy being shocked

An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.

A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
See more latest
Most Popular
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
Screenshot from Wreckfest 2
Wreckfest 2 has hit early access for your car-obliterating combat racing enjoyment
Team Fortress Spy being shocked
An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Age of Empires 2
Former Age of Empires 2 dev claims Microsoft demanded its first expansion should have a Korean faction, because 'StarCraft sold 3 million copies in Korea'
A 1950s pickup truck smashes through a building while being cornered by a police car in Deliver At All Costs
Chaotic courier sim Deliver At All Costs will crash through your letterbox this May, and its latest trailer is even weirder than I expected
Skyrim warrior performing shout
A bizarre mod that adds human poop to Skyrim led me on an enlightening journey into Viking sanitation: 'Your world will certainly be more immersive, but it will also certainly smell worse'
An image of a group of Korean special forces agents with glowing red night vision goggles from Project TH.
This upcoming Korean tactical shooter features 'situational awareness AI' that reminds me of the uber-smart clones from Monolith's FEAR
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 22
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer still - woman in the front seat of a car, looking out the back window while holding a wad of cash
The specter of a GTA 6 delay haunts the games industry: 'Some companies are going to tank' if they guess wrong, says analyst
Image for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s getting a new roguelite wave defense mode that sounds a whole lot like a souped-up take on Killing Floor
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s getting a new roguelite wave defense mode that sounds a whole lot like a souped-up take on Killing Floor