Monster Hunter Wilds' first free update will feature 'a whole host of new additions' and a majestic water wyvern for players to blow sky high
Bubble blowing double-baby Mizutsune is finally en route to the Forbidden Lands.
The promise of any Monster Hunter game is twofold—there’s gonna be a ton of meticulously designed titans on offer, and you’re gonna get to smack the nuggets out of them with all sorts of guns, clubs, and musical instruments. I can’t help but feel a little bad, then, when a teaser like the one Capcom dropped today gets players riled up about the reintroduction of a beautiful fox dragon that blows bubbles. I feel like I should be offering it half my harvest, not shooting it with the biggest gun I’ve ever seen.
Regardless, Mizutsune’s reprisal in Monster Hunter is a welcome one, as its graceful, bewitching fighting style will be a mite easier on the eyes than the likes of that monkey who farts mustard gas. Mizutsune appeared in both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2, and its arrival was foretold by the update roadmap, so this won’t be a huge surprise to players. Still, an up-close-and-personal look at that 3D model in motion promises it’s on par with the game’s other highly-detailed leviathans.
We don’t know a ton about the monster’s specific implementation in Wilds just yet—history would suggest there will be some bubble blowing and immobilizing secretions involved—but players won’t be waiting too much longer to learn more. On March 25, only four days after this teaser dropped, producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will "take the wraps off" the game’s first major free update, which comes bearing not only Mizutsune but "a whole host of other new additions," according to the trailer’s description.
That showcase, which debuts at 7 am PT/2 pm GMT, promises to give a better idea of the update’s scope. Regardless, it’s a momentous time for Monster Hunter, which continues to enjoy its meteoric rise to PC domination and comfortably hold its spot as one of the most played games on the platform. This is all despite some pretty cutting performance issues which continue to harry players get their hunt on, so here’s hoping the title update will address some of those issues.
If you’re looking to hunt some monsters in these wilds, Monster Hunter Wilds is available on Steam.
Monster Hunter Wilds guide: The big field guide
Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods: Full of fixes
Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Definitively ranked
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: What to wear
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: The full roster
Monster Hunter Wilds event quest: Limited rewards
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to hunt together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ichiban Kasuga makes like a dragonfish and joins Dave the Diver’s latest DLC on April 10th for some fisticuffs and a few rounds of karaoke
All Assassin's Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony answers