Longtime Monster Hunter producer promoted to head of all game development at Capcom

News
By
published

Ryozo Tsujimoto has been a champion of the Monster Hunter series since 2007.

Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
(Image credit: Future)

The story of Monster Hunter Wilds' meteoric success has a new chapter, as a longtime series producer has been pushed up the corporate ladder to a bigger job at publisher-developer Capcom.

Starting on April 1, Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will become Capcom's chief product officer in charge of development divisions, the corporation has announced. Ryozo Tsujimoto has worked at Capcom since 1996. He's the son of Capcom founder and CEO Kenzo Tsujimoto, and younger brother of Capcom President and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto.

Ryozo Tsujimoto has been a longtime champion of the Monster Hunter series, working as a steadily more senior producer on the series since 2007's Monster Hunter Freedom 2.

Ryozo Tsujimoto has been a public and behind-the-scenes advocate for the once-niche Monster Hunter series as it grew from small Japanese property into Capcom's best-selling game series. Unlike his older brother, he has remained close to the development side of games rather than the business one.

"I still get involved in gameplay aspects. I’m not just a suit," he told The Guardian in a 2008 interview around the release of Monster Hunter: World.

From the elevation to a loftier position, it's clear that the business side of Capcom is willing to believe in Ryozo Tsujimoto's vision for what a good game is as well—after all, it's under his tenure that Monster Hunter has become a global hit.

Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom's fastest-selling game ever, with more than eight million copies sold in just three days.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayerMonster Hunter Wilds weaponsMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds Artian weapons

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: All our advice in one place
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to co-op hunt
Monster Hunter Wilds weapons: Builds galore
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: Defend yourself
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapons: Endgame equipment

TOPICS
Jonathan Bolding
Contributor

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
I'd be a nervous wreck, but Monster Hunter Wilds' producer is 'very confident' following up Capcom's bestselling game ever
Monster Hunter: World
Monster Hunter: World continues to fly off the shelves as anticipation for Wilds reaches critical mass
A hunter and their cat.
Monster Hunter producer says 'There are more players than ever playing on PC, including in Japan,' and that the series' handheld wilderness years prepared them for Wilds' day 1 PC launch and crossplay
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds sells 8 million copies in 3 days, 'the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history'
How Monster Hunter rose from niche import to an international sensation
Gemma from Monster Hunter Wilds looking at the character art from Omega 6: The Triangle Stars
Monster Hunter Wilds dominated Steam so hard this weekend that a new game from a Nintendo legend attracted a mere 5 reviews, and another dev tweeted they hadn't sold 'a single game' since Wilds released
Latest in Games
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
EVE Frontier promo image - Omo
EVE Online studio CCP Games hires former Iceland Central Bank economist for its crypto game, because nothing says 'fun' like 'removing currency controls and fostering emergent value systems'
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
Longtime Monster Hunter producer promoted to head of all game development at Capcom
Styx: Blades of Greed screenshot showing Styx viewing an underground mansion from a distance
My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus
Latest in News
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
EVE Frontier promo image - Omo
EVE Online studio CCP Games hires former Iceland Central Bank economist for its crypto game, because nothing says 'fun' like 'removing currency controls and fostering emergent value systems'
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
Longtime Monster Hunter producer promoted to head of all game development at Capcom
Styx: Blades of Greed screenshot showing Styx viewing an underground mansion from a distance
My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business screenshot
Robocop: Rogue City is getting a 'standalone expansion' that sounds an awful lot like The Raid
More about games
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance

Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
EVE Frontier promo image - Omo

EVE Online studio CCP Games hires former Iceland Central Bank economist for its crypto game, because nothing says 'fun' like 'removing currency controls and fostering emergent value systems'
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
See more latest
Most Popular
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
EVE Frontier promo image - Omo
EVE Online studio CCP Games hires former Iceland Central Bank economist for its crypto game, because nothing says 'fun' like 'removing currency controls and fostering emergent value systems'
Styx: Blades of Greed screenshot showing Styx viewing an underground mansion from a distance
My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business screenshot
Robocop: Rogue City is getting a 'standalone expansion' that sounds an awful lot like The Raid
An image of toasted bread with dripping, melted cheese on top, from Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter's food looks so tasty it's apparently driving up demand for cheese naan in Japan
An explosion in a desert environment
Survival sandbox Core Keeper gets explosive next week with a whole new skill tree devoted to bombs and grenades
Dry Devil holds a torch and grins.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's upcoming 1.2 update has a ridiculous 34 pages of patch notes
Dark and Darker - A player swings a sowrd at a mummy in a torchlit dungeon hall
Dark and Darker delisted again, this time from the Epic Games Store
A phone being held next to a Nacon Revosim RS Pure racing wheel with an app on display showing adjustable settings.
Nacon's promising Revosim RS Pure direct drive racing wheel lets you use your phone as a dashboard and settings tool, but it feels like it could do with a little work