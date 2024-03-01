The PC game releases we're most excited about in March
Plus events, updates, and other PC gaming happenings to look out for this month.
The first day of spring is almost here—at least for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere—which can only mean one thing: there's a seasonal Steam sale this month.
There are also some pretty cool-looking games coming out, particularly a pair of very different RPGs at the start and middle of the month: The Thaumaturge, a story-driven turn-based game out of Poland, and Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom's open world action RPG sequel.
More on those games below, along with the other biggest PC games releasing this month and a list of notable events and happenings. For a more zoomed-out view of what's coming out on PC this year, see our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games.
March's big PC release dates
The Thaumaturge | March 4
A turn-based RPG centered on "ethereal entities" in turn of the century Warsaw. The devs, who are also working on the upcoming Witcher remake, call The Thaumaturge a "story-rich" game with "morally ambiguous choices."
Lightyear Frontier (early access) | March 19
Who said mechs are just for fighting? Multi-ton bipedal machines could be good for lots of things, such as all that tree chopping we normally have to do with our bare fists when we start so many games. Read Lauren's recent preview for more on this cozy mech farming game.
Alone in the Dark | March 20
This is the second time Alone in the Dark has been rebooted in the span of my career. I'm not convinced this is going to be the swing that finally connects, but I like the classic horror series enough to keep an eye on it.
Dragon's Dogma 2 | March 21
Somehow I slept on the first Dragon's Dogma, but I'm not making the same mistake twice. Capcom's open world RPG looks very cool, and I like the director's recent thoughts on fast travel—in short, if you've got a big open world, traveling through it ought to be fun, he thinks.
March events and happenings
- The Steam Spring Sale is scheduled for March 14-21
- The 2024 Game Developers Conference takes place March 18-24. We'll be there speaking to developers about their games and the industry—look out for lots of news.
- The PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 runs March 17-31.
- Big fan convention PAX East takes place March 21-24 in Boston
More games releasing in March
- March 5 — Quilts and Cats of Calico - meowtiplayer puzzle game (Steam)
- March 5 — Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - treacherous driving (Steam)
- March 5 — Classified: France '44 - WW2 tactics (Steam)
- March 6 — Hairdresser Simulator - exactly what it sounds like (Steam)
- March 6 — Reveil - "psycho-thriller" in a creepy carnival (Steam)
- March 7 — Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley - wholesome Moomin game (Steam)
- March 7 — Zoria: Age of Shattering - fantasy tactics RPG (Steam)
- March 8 — Summerhouse - casual building designer (Steam)
- March 14 — Crown Wars: The Black Prince - medieval tactics (Steam)
- March 21 — Horizon Forbidden West - another PS5 game comes to PC (Steam)
- March 22 — Breachway - sci-fi deckbuilder (Steam)
- March 25 — Acolyte of the Altar - fantasy deckbuilder (Steam)
- March 25 — Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (early access - Steam)
- March 26 — Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles - city builder (Steam)
- March 26 — Outpost: Infinity Siege - FPS and tower defense (Steam)
- March 26 — South Park: Snow Day - a new South Park RPG (Steam)
- March 27 — Distant Bloom - restore an alien planet (Steam)
- March 28 — Pepper Grinder - drilling platformer (Steam)
- March 29 — Felvidek - RPG set in 15th century Slovakia (Steam)
