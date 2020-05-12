Here's how to win the hearts of Stardew Valley's characters

The Stardew Valley characters are the beating heart of the farming sim and getting to know them is a huge part of life in Pelican Town. Each villager has a daily routine, likes and dislikes, and their own stories. From the 30 total characters, 12 are available to romance through careful gift giving.
So if you're looking for a little company on your pixellated plot, I've produced a handy list of the loves and likes of all 12 eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. You can give your special someone two gifts per week, so making sure you get your presents right will help you win their heart.
Most Stardew Valley characters have their own unique loves, but several items are beloved by all of them, romanceable or not. These universal loves are difficult to nab, so unless you're pretty far into your farming adventure it's best to go with their unique preferences. With that in mind, here are all the characters you can romance in Stardew Valley, and how to shack up with them.
Items all Stardew Valley characters love
There are a handful of items in Stardew Valley that are universally loved. These gifts are guaranteed to give the highest points to your relationship: A whopping 80 points. When you give a villager a gift they love, a cute little heart will appear above their head. Exceptions to this rule are Haley who hates prismatic shards and Penny who hates rabbit's feet. Either way, those items are:
- Golden Pumpkin
- Magic Rock Candy
- Pearl
- Prismatic Shard
- Rabbit's Foot
All the Stardew Valley characters you can romance, and their favourite gifts
Now, the following items correspond to each of the following characters, so check this guide carefully before approaching your heart throb. The 12 romanceable Stardew Valley characters are:
- Alex
- Elliott
- Abigail
- Emily
- Harvey
- Haley
- Sam
- Leah
- Sebastian
- Maru
- Shane
- Penny
Alex
Alex is a wannabe professional athlete who lives with his grandparents, Evelyn and George, and their dog named Dusty. His birthday is Summer 13th.
Loves:
- Complete Breakfast
- Salmon Dinner
Likes:
- All types of eggs (except Void Eggs)
Elliott
Elliott lives alone in a cabin on Pelican Town's beach and has dreams of becoming a famous novelist. He's a typical romantic that loves to go on poetic tangents. His birthday is Fall 5th.
Loves:
- Crab Cakes
- Duck Feather
- Lobster
- Pomegranate
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes:
- Octopus
- Squid
- All Fruit (except Salmonberry)
Harvey
As Pelican Town's only doctor, Harvey spends most of his time in the medical clinic or running around the town giving villagers checkups. His birthday is Winter 14.
Loves:
- Coffee
- Pickles
- Super Meal
- Truffle Oil
- Wine
Likes:
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Duck Egg
- Duck Feather
- Goat Milk
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Quartz
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
- All Fruit (except Salmonberry)
Sam
Sam is a young musician who wants to start a band with his friend Sebastian. He lives with his mother and brother, Jodi and Vincent. His birthday is Summer 17.
Loves:
- Cactus Fruit
- Maple Bar
- Pizza
- Tigerseye
Likes:
- Joja Cola
- All Eggs (except Void Eggs)
Sebastian
A bit of a basement dweller, Sebastian loves comic books, videogames and sci-fi novels. He lives in the basement of the carpenter shop owned by his mother, Robin. His birthday is Winter 10.
Loves:
- Frozen Tear
- Obsidian
- Pumpkin Soup
- Sashimi
- Void Egg
Likes:
- Flounder
- Quartz
Shane
Shane is a bit of a loner in Pelican Town and he has a bad attitude, at least at first. He rents a room from his Aunt, Marnie, and works at JojaMart most days of the week. His birthday is Spring 20.
Loves:
- Beer
- Hot Pepper
- Pepper Poppers
- Pizza
Likes:
- All Eggs (except Void Eggs)
- All Fruit
Abigail
Abigail has a shock of purple hair and likes to hang out in graveyards. She is the daughter of the general store owner, Pierre. Her birthday is Fall 13.
Loves:
- Amethyst
- Blackberry Cobbler
- Chocolate Cake
- Pufferfish
- Pumpkin
- Spicy Eel
Likes:
- Quartz
Emily
Emily lives with her sister, Haley, in Pelican Town and has a passion for making clothes. Most evenings she works of the Stardrop Saloon as a part-timer. Her birthday is Spring 27.
Loves:
- Amethyst
- Aquamarine
- Cloth
- Emerald
- Jade
- Ruby
- Survival Burger
- Topaz
- Wool
Likes:
- Daffodil
- Quartz
Haley
Haley is a little self-centred and is a bit salty when you're first getting to know her. She lives with her sister, Emily, in Pelican Town and is friends with Alex. Her birthday is Spring 14.
Loves:
- Coconut
- Fruit Salad
- Pink Cake
- Sunflower
Likes:
- Daffodil
Leah
Living in a small cabin outside of town, Leah is a solitary, but outdoorsy person. She likes drawing by the woods near the pond or sculpting in her cottage. Her birthday is Winter 23.
Loves:
- Goat Cheese
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Salad
- Stir Fry
- Truffle
- Vegetable Medley
- Wine
Likes:
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Driftwood
- Hazelnut
- Holy
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
- All Eggs (Except Void Eggs)
- All Fruit
- All Milk
Maru
Maru loves building and tinkering with machines. She likes chilling with her family in the carpenter's shop owned by her mother, Robin and works as a part-time nurse in the clinic. Her birthday is Summer 10.
Loves:
- Battery Pack
- Cauliflower
- Cheese Cauliflower
- Diamond
- Gold Bar
- Iridium Bar
- Miner's Treat
- Pepper Poppers
- Rhubard Pie
- Strawberry
Likes:
- Copper Bar
- Iron Bar
- Oak Resin
- Pine Tar
- Quartz
Penny
Penny is a shy villager who lives in a trailer with her mother, Pam. She can be seen reading around Pelican Town and tutor's Jas and Vincent at the museum. Her birthday is Fall 2.
Loves:
- Diamond
- Emerald
- Melon
- Poppy
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Red Plate
- Roots Platter
- Sand Fish
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes:
- Dandelion
- Leek
- All Milk