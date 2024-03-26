If you're trying to find the bookseller's location in Stardew Valley , you might be coming up short. It's not just a matter of how long you wait or how thoroughly you explore the town—if you're searching on the wrong day, you'll never find the elusive vendor. The books they sell are part of Stardew's 1.6 update , which adds a farm type, festivals, new items, and many many more things.

As it happens, books can help you improve the effectiveness of different skills or give you handy perks. While some books are found randomly through various activities, you can acquire others in exchange for gold, so it's well worth knowing where to buy them and which ones are available. With that in mind, here's where to find the bookseller in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley bookseller location

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

The bookseller will only show up in town twice each season, so if you're searching for them at any other time, you're going to be disappointed. When they are in town you will find them in the small clearing to the northeast of Joja Mart.

Thankfully, there's an easy way to find out which days the bookseller is set to arrive in town: head to Pierre's shop and take a look at the noticeboard outside. You'll see important dates on a calendar, including the days that the bookseller will be around. This means you can start saving up for those books, which can cost as much as 50,000g.

As mentioned above, some books can be obtained from other sources, such as chopping trees, fishing, looting chests, or as prizes or quest rewards. You can even buy one or two from other townsfolk so you might find that you get the books you want before the bookseller even sets foot in town. Anything to save a bit of cash, right?