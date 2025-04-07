The turf wars begin: Schedule I is being investigated for possible copyright infringement by the publisher of Drug Dealer Simulator
Movie Games SA says it doesn't want to stop the sale of Schedule I but has a "legal obligation" to look into alleged infringement.
In a rather pointed example of life imitating art imitating life, Schedule I and Drug Dealer Simulator are beefing over turf—and by "beefing over turf," I mean that Drug Dealer Simulator publisher Movie Games SA has begun an investigation into potential copyright infringement of its games by Schedule I.
The investigation was first reported last week by Polish site PAP Biznes, which said (via Google Translate) that Movie Games had received a "legal analysis" indicating that Schedule I had committed a "potential infringement" of its IP rights in the Drug Dealer Simulator games, "including elements of the game's plot, mechanics, as well as [the] UI."
Schedule I and Drug Dealer Simulator don't look at all alike: The DDS games are rooted in GTA-style realism while Schedule I is, let's say, more akin to a downgraded Rick and Morty. But they're both games about rising up from a small-time dope dealer to drug empire kingpin, and so some possible gameplay crossover between the two doesn't seem unlikely.
Does that crossover cross the line into infringement? In a statement shared with PC Gamer and posted on Discord, Movie Games said that's what the investigation is all about.
"Due to repeated opinions that Schedule I is very similar to DDS, we were obliged to request a legal analysis from an intellectual property specialist," Movie Games head of marketing Michał Puczyński said. "It has indicated that there might have been an infringement by the Schedule I developers in relation to Drug Dealer Simulator.
"Now we are obliged to follow up further, but we are yet to contact the Schedule I developers. Our goal at this point is discussing the situation with them and we have an open approach."
Puczyński said that no legal action against Schedule I developer TVGS has been taken, and that reports suggesting otherwise are likely the result of "misinterpreting" a report that was originally published in Polish. He added that Movie Games isn't looking to stop TVGS from making or selling Schedule I, but "we need to consider our legal obligations if law specialists determine that there are grounds to claim infringement."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
"This is a very serious situation for us," Puczyński said. "We’re not a big corporation, but a relatively small indie publisher. There are other drug simulators out there with very positive scores and good sales. These are A-OK in regards to DDS according to lawyers. What we know is we have to be very careful in all proceedings."
Puczyński said Movie Games actually contacted TVGS shortly before the release of Schedule I and "wished them all the best" with it, "but that was before that legal analysis. Back then no one expected it to be needed, not to mention that it would bring these results."
Tyler of Schedule I developer TVGS (Tyler's Video Game Studio, in case you're wondering where the name came from) confirmed with PC Gamer that he did in fact receive an email from Movie Games in March "providing positive feedback on the Schedule I demo and wishing me well for the full release," but said he's had no contact with the publisher since.
So there might be some sort of infringement issue here, but at this point Movie Games is still figuring out what's what—and, pointedly, reassuring everyone in the meantime that it's not looking to drop a heavy hammer on Schedule I. That remains to be seen, of course, but there's no mystery as to why it would want to be as clear as possible on that point. The blowback against the Drug Dealer Simulator games in response to early reports about the investigation has been fast and ferocious: Both games have been inundated with negative reviews complaining about Movie Games' investigation—quite a few accuse the company of suing TVGS, which as noted is not the case—and urging anyone interested in the DDS games to play Schedule I instead.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to use the management clipboard in Schedule 1
Months before Schedule 1 was a Steam top seller, its solo dev was worried he was 'kneecapping' himself by not putting 'drug' in the title