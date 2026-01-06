Schedule 1 developer TVGS is 'an actual game studio' now, with an office, desks, and a new guy named Rob: 'By the end of the year, there will likely be 4 people working on Schedule 1'

Schedule 1 was one of the big surprises of 2025, for two reasons. One, it's a lo-fi drug dealing simulator created by a solo developer that blasted to the top of Steam's best-selling games chart when it launched; and two, despite not looking like much, it's actually a really good game, "with engaging systems and well-paced progression," as PC Gamer's Chris Livingston put it.

Now, 10 months later, Schedule 1 creator Tyler says TVGS—the name is an acronym for Tyler's Video Game Studio—has finally become "an actual game studio."

"We've got an office in Sydney, and a new developer, Rob, who has just started," Tyler wrote on Steam. "We're also in the process of recruiting a 3D/technical artist. By the end of the year, there will likely be 4 people working on Schedule 1.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has played Schedule I - you're the reason I'm able to grow the team and work in this awesome space. I've had the opportunity to turn my hobby into a career and spend my days doing work that I genuinely enjoy. I'm truly thankful to each and every one of you for that."

And yes, there are pics—it's a lot of space for four people, much less two, but it looks pretty nice.

Tyler says they're going to put a beer pong table in the middle. (Image credit: TVGS)

It's great to see things continuing to come together for TVGS (which is to say, Tyler) and I hope he and his new employee(s) enjoy nothing but ongoing success. But frankly, stories like this always remind me of the infamous history of Ion Storm: An unhappy litany of success, wealth, expansion, and ultimately, implosion. Which is not a prediction of bad outcomes for TVGS and Schedule 1, just a reflection of my own tendency toward caution and the Eric Barone way of doing things: Sell 10 million copies of my game, and maybe buy a new desk.

As for Schedule 1 itself, Tyler said a new patch focused on bugs and quality of life improvements is coming next week, while the remainder of the month will be dedicated to getting Rob, the new guy, up to speed. "This will be the final round of major refactoring and will leave the game in a strong position for future development," Tyler wrote. "It's also a vital step towards proper mod support."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After that will come another update, probably but not promised for late February: "I've (finally) learnt my lesson from all of the delayed updates, and we'll only confirm a date once we're confident we'll hit it on time."