Inzoi launch times and release date

The Inzoi launch time and release date are upon us so it's time to make some major life changes. The change being that we'll finally be keeping up with not just one, but two major life sim games. Truly, I almost thought we'd never see the day. Inzoi is launching in early access on either the evening of March 27 or early on March 28 depending on where in the world you're at.

The life simming fans of PC Gamer have had our hands all over it ahead of the proper launch day and though there's clearly a lot of potential here, it's currently a bit shallow. So it goes for an early access launch, right? There's already a whole Inzoi roadmap of game updates planned for the rest of this year. You can finally make a judgement call for yourself when the Inzoi launch time hits.

When is the Inzoi launch time?

(Image credit: Krafton)

Inzoi launches in early access at 5pm Pacific on March 27, which equates to March 28 in most other parts of the world. Here's when Inzoi unlocks in a timezone near you:

5 pm PDT, March 27 (Los Angeles)

6 pm CDMX, March 27 (Mexico City)

8 pm EDT, March 27 (New York)

9 pm BRL, March 27 (São Paulo)

12 am BST, March 28 (London)

1 am CET, March 28 (Berlin)

3 am EEST, March 28 (Istanbul)

8 am CST, March 28 (Beijing)

9 am KST, March 28 (Seoul)

11 am AEDT, March 28 (Sydney)

Inzoi demo access times

Public access to the Inzoi demo began on March 23. There isn't a pre-order advance access period for Inzoi, so this is just a freebie for anyone who wants to try it ahead of launch. The Inzoi Creative Studio demo includes access to the Inzoi Character Studio for creating your gorgeous Zois and the Inzoi Blueprint Studio for building houses.

Is there preloading for Inzoi?

There is no preloading period for Inzoi, so we'll all be downloading it together on release day. My copy of Inzoi on Steam reports it being a 91.2GB download, though the installation size on disk that Steam reports is only 30.39GB. So be prepared for anything when it comes to download and installation times.