Everything we know about Inzoi—the first major Sims competitor to hit the ground

It's finally about to happen: Inzoi is going to launch this spring, leading the charge of new games like The Sims for our chronically underserved dollhouse-core gaming community. One thing that Inzoi is really getting right is the amount of communication that its game director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim has with players in its official Discord server. But all that chatter has made it a little hard to nail down what features are actually coming in time for its early access release, which will arrive later, and which are still a sparkle in Kjun's eye.

Down below I've got all the details you really need to know about Inzoi, from its post-delay new release date to confirmed gameplay features, system specs, and a comparison of features with The Sims 4 to help you keep track of what to expect.

Inzoi launches in early access on March 28, 2025. It was originally expected at the end of 2024 but was delayed just a bit into spring of this year.

"This change in our release date represents our dedication to giving Inzoi a stronger foundation, so we can embark on this journey together in the best way possible," game director Hyungjun Kim said in the delay announcement from November .

Inzoi gameplay

inZOI 2023 Official Gameplay Demo - YouTube Watch On

What's the Inzoi gameplay like?

From what we've seen, Inzoi will feel very familiar to Sims series fans. There's a character creator for building your family, a build and decorating mode for designing homes, and a live mode simulation for enacting all your dramatic schemes.

The concept in Inzoi is that you're a new employee at a place called AR Company where you're managing and controlling the lives of digital people called Zois. So aside from the usual three game modes we're used to in life sims, Inzoi allows a lot of extra world settings control like determining the level of cleanliness, natural disaster, and other factors in a city along with editing the city decor itself.

Here's just a quick overview of features I've spotted in months of keeping tabs on Inzoi's demo videos:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Open world and ability to control any Zoi at any time

Three cities at launch: Dowon (Korean-inspired), Bliss Bay (US-inspired), and Cahaya (Indonesian-inspired)

WASD or point-and-click control of Zois

Eight basic Zoi needs: hunger, hygiene, bathroom, fun, social, energy, sleep, and "recognition"

Active play jobs for Zois where you'll complete a list of tasks

A karma system

Spreading rumors, trends, and colds

Drivable cars

Auto-save functionality

Difficulty settings for relationship progress

Support for mods and custom content

A user-content gallery called "Canvas"

(Image credit: Krafton)

Inzoi and Sims 4 features comparison

Life sims are a big prospect so there are a lot of features to come to grips with. Not to mention, a series of playtest videos from creators and routine communication from Inzoi's developers on its Discord have made it a little hard to parse what's actually going to be in the game for early access, what's planned for later, and what isn't planned at all.

I won't cover absolutely everything, but here's a look at some popular features from The Sims 4 and Inzoi for comparison:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Feature Inzoi Sims 4 Open World ✅ ❌ Multiplayer Being "considered" ❌ Mods and CC ✅ ✅ Player creation gallery (Canvas) ✅ ✅ Same-sex marriage ✅ ✅ Drivable cars ✅ ❌ Committing crimes ✅ ✅ Customizable furniture ✅ ❌ Paranormal or "occult" characters ❌ ✅ Pets After launch In DLC Build limit 30 floors 8 floors Life stages Some (5?) for early access, more to come 8

(Image credit: Krafton)

Inzoi's character creator is extremely pretty

One thing everyone's drooling over is the Inzoi Character Studio . There's no arguing that it's super beautiful and lifelike and I think it's going to be extremely popular with the "alpha CC" segment Sims fans who enjoy glossy, perfect faces.

There was a publicly available Inzoi Character Studio demo available late last year and people managed to create some great lookalikes in record time. I found that the lifelike face textures made for some really great creations but there were some things lacking in that demo that I'd have liked to see, like various types of piercings, outfit categories, and height sliders.

(Image credit: Krafton)

Inzoi's furniture is customizable

This is a feature from The Sims 3 that I've sorely missed in The Sims 4 so I'm really looking forward to customizing decor in Inzoi. For each object you'll be able to set the colors and patterns for different materials along with pattern scale and level of glossiness. You'll be able to make furniture as beautiful or as uncanny as you'd like.

How Inzoi is using AI

Krafton is leaning pretty heavily into experimenting with various AI systems—across the board, it seems, including in Inzoi. Here are the AI-based features we know about in Inzoi so far:

Pattern creation : A generative AI system that will use text prompts to create patterns for clothes or artwork for walls to use in-game

: A generative AI system that will use text prompts to create patterns for clothes or artwork for walls to use in-game "3D Printer" : Uses photos of real life objects and turns them into in-game 3D objects that you can decorate a house with

: Uses photos of real life objects and turns them into in-game 3D objects that you can decorate a house with Smart Zoi : Using Nvidia's "Co-Playable Character" tech will let Zois using this feature make autonomous decisions about how to act based on their personality and change their own daily schedule each night in response to their experiences

Inzoi system requirements

(Image credit: Krafton)

Inzoi system requirements

Izoi's recommended and minimum specs are worth paying attention to. Even if you only want to run it on minimum settings, you're going to be struggling if you were running The Sims 4 on the same toaster of a laptop for 10 years. For recommended specs you're going to need *checks notes* a newer GPU than mine, unfortunately.

Recommend specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel i7 12700, AMD Ryzen 5800

Intel i7 12700, AMD Ryzen 5800 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8G VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8G VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 75 GB available space

Minimum specs: