Everything we know about Inzoi—the first major Sims competitor to hit the ground
The next big life sim is finally nearly here, and we've been keeping track of everything you need to know.
It's finally about to happen: Inzoi is going to launch this spring, leading the charge of new games like The Sims for our chronically underserved dollhouse-core gaming community. One thing that Inzoi is really getting right is the amount of communication that its game director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim has with players in its official Discord server. But all that chatter has made it a little hard to nail down what features are actually coming in time for its early access release, which will arrive later, and which are still a sparkle in Kjun's eye.
Down below I've got all the details you really need to know about Inzoi, from its post-delay new release date to confirmed gameplay features, system specs, and a comparison of features with The Sims 4 to help you keep track of what to expect.
Inzoi release date
When is the Inzoi release date?
Inzoi launches in early access on March 28, 2025. It was originally expected at the end of 2024 but was delayed just a bit into spring of this year.
"This change in our release date represents our dedication to giving Inzoi a stronger foundation, so we can embark on this journey together in the best way possible," game director Hyungjun Kim said in the delay announcement from November.
Inzoi gameplay
What's the Inzoi gameplay like?
From what we've seen, Inzoi will feel very familiar to Sims series fans. There's a character creator for building your family, a build and decorating mode for designing homes, and a live mode simulation for enacting all your dramatic schemes.
The concept in Inzoi is that you're a new employee at a place called AR Company where you're managing and controlling the lives of digital people called Zois. So aside from the usual three game modes we're used to in life sims, Inzoi allows a lot of extra world settings control like determining the level of cleanliness, natural disaster, and other factors in a city along with editing the city decor itself.
Here's just a quick overview of features I've spotted in months of keeping tabs on Inzoi's demo videos:
- Open world and ability to control any Zoi at any time
- Three cities at launch: Dowon (Korean-inspired), Bliss Bay (US-inspired), and Cahaya (Indonesian-inspired)
- WASD or point-and-click control of Zois
- Eight basic Zoi needs: hunger, hygiene, bathroom, fun, social, energy, sleep, and "recognition"
- Active play jobs for Zois where you'll complete a list of tasks
- A karma system
- Spreading rumors, trends, and colds
- Drivable cars
- Auto-save functionality
- Difficulty settings for relationship progress
- Support for mods and custom content
- A user-content gallery called "Canvas"
Inzoi and Sims 4 features comparison
Life sims are a big prospect so there are a lot of features to come to grips with. Not to mention, a series of playtest videos from creators and routine communication from Inzoi's developers on its Discord have made it a little hard to parse what's actually going to be in the game for early access, what's planned for later, and what isn't planned at all.
I won't cover absolutely everything, but here's a look at some popular features from The Sims 4 and Inzoi for comparison:
|Feature
|Inzoi
|Sims 4
|Open World
|✅
|❌
|Multiplayer
|Being "considered"
|❌
|Mods and CC
|✅
|✅
|Player creation gallery (Canvas)
|✅
|✅
|Same-sex marriage
|✅
|✅
|Drivable cars
|✅
|❌
|Committing crimes
|✅
|✅
|Customizable furniture
|✅
|❌
|Paranormal or "occult" characters
|❌
|✅
|Pets
|After launch
|In DLC
|Build limit
|30 floors
|8 floors
|Life stages
|Some (5?) for early access, more to come
|8
Inzoi's character creator is extremely pretty
One thing everyone's drooling over is the Inzoi Character Studio. There's no arguing that it's super beautiful and lifelike and I think it's going to be extremely popular with the "alpha CC" segment Sims fans who enjoy glossy, perfect faces.
There was a publicly available Inzoi Character Studio demo available late last year and people managed to create some great lookalikes in record time. I found that the lifelike face textures made for some really great creations but there were some things lacking in that demo that I'd have liked to see, like various types of piercings, outfit categories, and height sliders.
Inzoi's furniture is customizable
This is a feature from The Sims 3 that I've sorely missed in The Sims 4 so I'm really looking forward to customizing decor in Inzoi. For each object you'll be able to set the colors and patterns for different materials along with pattern scale and level of glossiness. You'll be able to make furniture as beautiful or as uncanny as you'd like.
How Inzoi is using AI
Krafton is leaning pretty heavily into experimenting with various AI systems—across the board, it seems, including in Inzoi. Here are the AI-based features we know about in Inzoi so far:
- Pattern creation: A generative AI system that will use text prompts to create patterns for clothes or artwork for walls to use in-game
- "3D Printer": Uses photos of real life objects and turns them into in-game 3D objects that you can decorate a house with
- Smart Zoi: Using Nvidia's "Co-Playable Character" tech will let Zois using this feature make autonomous decisions about how to act based on their personality and change their own daily schedule each night in response to their experiences
Inzoi system requirements
Inzoi system requirements
Izoi's recommended and minimum specs are worth paying attention to. Even if you only want to run it on minimum settings, you're going to be struggling if you were running The Sims 4 on the same toaster of a laptop for 10 years. For recommended specs you're going to need *checks notes* a newer GPU than mine, unfortunately.
Recommend specs:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel i7 12700, AMD Ryzen 5800
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8G VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Minimum specs:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel i5 10400, AMD Ryzen 3600
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 (8G VRAM), AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
