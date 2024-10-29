Disney Dreamlight Valley just announced its second DLC featuring 4 new characters, along with a free update coming in December

Disney Dreamlight Valley has showcased a huge amount of new content coming in the next few months, alongside the roadmap for 2025, which hints at some new adventures rolling out next year. Most notably, there'll be a new DLC titled The Storybook Vale, and going off what we've seen in its announcement, I can't wait to get stuck in.

The expansion will be split across two parts, with the first releasing November 20, and includes three new biomes—The Bind, Ever After, and Mythopia— and four new characters. Hidden away in The Bind, we'll be able to adventure alongside Merida, while Ever After will let us swashbuckle with the charming rogue Flynn Rider. In Mythopia, though, things take a more villainous turn—Hades is here, and I've been patiently waiting for his debut since I started playing.

Each biome in the DLC has a unique aesthetic too, which I absolutely love. As shared in the showcase, The Bind will boast a "dark academia" aesthetic with a thick autumnal forest to work our way through. On the other hand, Ever After takes inspiration from Scottish and Scandinavian folklore, featuring a forest of bioluminescent moss and towering mushrooms.

I'm particularly impressed by Mythopia, the third biome doused in gold fields and ancient ruins, and an outstanding rendition of Mount Olympus with an immense level of detail etched into its stone. In fact, all three biomes have a lot more detail than the standard valley which I love to see, like a massive carved pegasus rock to pay homage to Hercules. This level of detail has also made me feel like only using these areas for one character feels like a total waste, so I'm hopeful that more of the Hercules gang come in the future.

Despite all the details we saw in the showcase, there's one missing piece I'm still excited to learn more about. Maleficent will play a huge role in the story, and she will appear periodically throughout the first part of the DLC, but will have a more significant role in the second half alongside another "mysterious character." As it stands, the second part of the DLC will supposedly come out in summer of 2025, but a specific release date hasn't been announced yet.

However, the paid DLC isn't the only thing to get excited about. A free update is coming to the base game in December—on December 4 the Sew Delightful update will roll out, adding Sally from the Nightmare Before Christmas, and the colossal addition of floating islands—which is huge for anyone like me, who is frantically running out of reasonable space to shove villager homes in.

Floating islands will be available for each biome and serve as a "blank slate", rather than being additional biomes to explore and forage in. Rather than being infested with Night Thorns and rotting stumps, these floating islands will be completely empty—until you decorate them, that is. For each biome in the base game (with the exception of the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach) a floating island the same size as the biome will be available for you to build on.

The only downside to these floating islands is you'll need to unlock them using Dreamlight, and according to the showcase, each island will cost 15,000 of the suckers. With that said, there's a significant amount of space being added, so it is worth the inevitable grind of completing Dreamlight Duties to unlock them. Even more so now we've got new faces popping up around the valley, which means more villager homes for you to place.

The Sew Delightful update has some smaller additions coming too, such as 16 points of rotation for placeable items, which is a huge upgrade from where we are currently, and you'll be able to place cooked dishes as well. In addition, an entirely new Star Path is coming with the update, which will come as a huge relief to anyone uninspired by the current rockstar-themed one. There's plenty to look forward to in the coming months for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and I'm more than ready to see some new faces around town.