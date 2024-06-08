When and where to watch the 2024 Future Games Show summer showcase

The summer showcase weekend is now well underway and if you're looking for your next destination for trailers and game reveals, turn your attention to the Future Games Show from our colleagues at GamesRadar+ on Saturday, June 8.

The summer edition of the Future Games Show is hosted by a few familiar voices: Roger Clark who you'll recognize as Arthur from Red Dead Redemption 2 if he happens to yell "Dutch!" at any point during the show, and Britt Baron, the unforgettable voice of Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

When to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show summer showcase premieres at 12 pm Pacific, 8 pm BST on Saturday, June 8. You can watch it by subscribing to FGS's YouTube channel, GamesRadar's Twitch channel, its Facebook page, Twitter , and the website, GamesRadar.com .

Here's when to catch it in other time zones, or find your own local time equivalent :

Noon, PDT (Los Angeles)

3 pm, EDT (New York)

8 pm, BST (London)

9 pm, CEST (Berlin)

5 am, Sunday, June 9 AEST (Sydney)

7 am, Sunday, June 9 NZST (Auckland)

As for what to expect during the show, FGS will be returning with its usual mix of games big and small: Updates on some major games we're playing alongside hype for the little guys. There will be new announcements to toss on your wishlist, demos to download, and interviews with developers in its post-show "Expansion Pack" segment if you want to go deeper on what you've seen.

If you want a sneak peek, take a look at the Future Games Show event page on Steam , which lets on that we'll be seeing at least one parkouring detective, one duck detective, a bike courier adventure, and a hyper-realistic FPS.