There's yet another PC ripoff floating around the Nintendo eShop, but this time it's REPO that's been robbed: 'Even the eShop has slip-ups when it comes to allowing fake games'

It's happened again, another PC game has been ripped from Steam and put onto the Nintendo eShop by a third party. A few months ago, the victim was a Backrooms game, but this time it's REPO that has been ripped off.

"Warning: REPO Horror for the Switch is a total fake," warns a regretful buyer on Reddit (via GamesRadar). "Hey everyone, just wanted to share something that might help others avoid the same mistake I made. I recently bought a game on the Nintendo eShop called R.E.P.O Horror, thinking it was the real R.E.P.O. game that’s on PC/Steam. After examining it closer, it felt off—very low quality and nothing like the official game I was expecting to see, not to mention, it wasn't published by Semiwork."

The fact that it wasn't published by Semiwork should probably be the only red flag you need when discovering what seems to be a REPO Switch port, but the fact that it's also poor quality is another telltale sign.

"I contacted Nintendo Support, and after a chat with a rep, they confirmed they’re escalating the issue to their head admins," the Reddit user continues. "That tells me I might not be the only one confused or misled... and that I may not be the only one who fell for this. Hopefully Nintendo investigates and takes the necessary action, but until then, just a heads-up to others!"

REPO is currently only available on Steam, so if you want to experience one of the best co-op horror experiences there currently is, go check the official Steam page out. While the real deal may be a bit more expensive than the rip-offs, it's worth every penny, and thanks to its unbridled success, the devs are planning to add more content, such as matchmaking, expressions, and a new map set in a museum.

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for Steam games to make their way onto the Nintendo eShop through nefarious means. I wrote about how The Backrooms 1998 was ripped off a few months ago, but when I began to look at what else was on the developer's Nintendo store page, I saw that there were other ripoffs like TCG Card Shop Simulator, Only Up!, and Chained Together. Now, these games aren't exactly one of a kind, and taking inspiration from popular games is one thing, but these were almost identical, with the original Backrooms developer pointing out that it was the exact game, just slightly darker.

So, if you ever see a game on the Nintendo eShop that seems surprising or you just don't think it should be there, odds are it shouldn't be. Best practice is to cross-check the developer and publisher, and if they don't match, toss it aside before spending your money on a low-quality, ripped-off product.