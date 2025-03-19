Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase

Spring has sprung, the grass is riz, and this is when the Future Games Show Spring Showcase is: March 20, at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET/8 pm GMT.

Hosted by actors Jennifer English, the voice of Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3, and Nolan North of Nathan Drake fame (yes, among a great many other things, but that's what I'm going with), this year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase will feature world premieres, trailers, demos, and developer interviews across more than 50 games ranging from indies to big-budget blockbusters.

Highlights will include an interview with Rebellion on its upcoming Cumbrian Stalker-like Atomfall , a new trailer for Remedy's three-player co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak , a new look at the satirical sci-fi action-adventure Revenge of the Savage Planet , an update on Compulsion Games' South of Midnight , and a release date for Nightdive's System Shock 2: 25 th Anniversary Remaster . (We already knew this was happening but it's the one I'm really excited for.)

How to Watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will be viewable just about everywhere: Twitch, YouTube, Steam, Epic Games Store, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, BiliBili, Ginx TV, GOG and more.

Dedicated streams will offer localized subtitles in English, Spanish, German, French, Polish, Portuguese, Italian, Thai, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, and ASL and BSL will also be available on YouTube.

50 games is a lot of games, but that's not the end of it: The action will continue immediately after the Spring Showcase with the new FGS Live From GDC, a 60-minute show featuring more premieres, trailers, along with news and interviews live from the GDC show floor.