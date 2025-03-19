Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
This year's showcase will feature more than 50 games, with world premieres, new trailers, developer interviews, and more.
Spring has sprung, the grass is riz, and this is when the Future Games Show Spring Showcase is: March 20, at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET/8 pm GMT.
Hosted by actors Jennifer English, the voice of Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3, and Nolan North of Nathan Drake fame (yes, among a great many other things, but that's what I'm going with), this year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase will feature world premieres, trailers, demos, and developer interviews across more than 50 games ranging from indies to big-budget blockbusters.
Highlights will include an interview with Rebellion on its upcoming Cumbrian Stalker-like Atomfall, a new trailer for Remedy's three-player co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak, a new look at the satirical sci-fi action-adventure Revenge of the Savage Planet, an update on Compulsion Games' South of Midnight, and a release date for Nightdive's System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster. (We already knew this was happening but it's the one I'm really excited for.)
How to Watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will be viewable just about everywhere: Twitch, YouTube, Steam, Epic Games Store, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, BiliBili, Ginx TV, GOG and more.
Dedicated streams will offer localized subtitles in English, Spanish, German, French, Polish, Portuguese, Italian, Thai, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, and ASL and BSL will also be available on YouTube.
50 games is a lot of games, but that's not the end of it: The action will continue immediately after the Spring Showcase with the new FGS Live From GDC, a 60-minute show featuring more premieres, trailers, along with news and interviews live from the GDC show floor.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
American Truck Simulator’s latest teaser is just a sound effect and no one seems to agree on what exactly it means