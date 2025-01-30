Where to find Sniper Elite: Resistance's propaganda posters to unlock Propaganda mode

When you begin your career in Sniper Elite: Resistance, you can hop into almost any mode, whether it be the level-based campaign or the competitive multiplayer. The new Propaganda mode, however, is locked off, and you're going to have to do some work to unlock it. This mode challenges you to try to kill as many enemies as quickly as possible with a set loadout, making it an ideal test of skill once you have some sniping hours logged.

To unlock each of the time trials in Propaganda mode, you will need to find propaganda posters in seven of the nine levels in the campaign. These aren’t easy to spot as they blend in with other posters on buildings and in the environment (although when you get close enough, they do shimmer).

I’ve put together this list of all the Sniper Elite: Resistance Propaganda poster locations, with map images of where to find them while you're completing the campaign.

Dead Drop propaganda poster location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

The Dead Drop Propaganda Poster is the easiest to find. As soon as you begin the level, head through the main sewer entrance in front of the town. When you climb up the ladder, head through the gate ahead to find it on your right.

Sonderzüge Sabotage propaganda poster location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

In the initial street area of this mission, before you cross the bridge to the northern side of the level, you can find a small alley by two buildings on the riverfront. On the outside of one of those buildings, in the alley, you can find the poster.

Collision Course propaganda poster location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

On the far eastern side of the map, you can find a tunnel leading underneath the hillside. Above it are some buildings. Head down to the tunnel entrance along the railway track to find the poster at the very boundary of the level.

It is best to get to this by going all the way around the north of the map to avoid the tank on the railway track.

Devil’s Cauldron propaganda poster location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

At the start of the mission, you have several roads and paths you can take north. Head to the westernmost one, and slightly north, to find a church just off to the left of the main road. On the outside of the church, you can find the poster next to a small statue.

Assault on Fort Rouge propaganda poster location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

Along the western border of the level, you can find an alley off of one of the main roads that is in the southwest corner. The poster is down here, on the wall.

Lock, Stock and Barrels propaganda poster location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

From the start of the mission, head along the southern edge of the map towards the east. Kill the handful of Nazis by the houses along the water. Eventually you will reach a small footbridge by another house. Cross it and head to the right, around the outside of the building.

Right in the corner, next to the water you can find the poster.

End of The Line propaganda poster location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

Towards the start of the level, you can follow the train tracks north, and you will see a ladder leading up to an overlook on the central building in front of you. At the top of this ladder is the poster.