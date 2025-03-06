FragPunk launch times and release date

Guides
By
published

Here are the launch times for FragPunk.

Hero shooter Fragpunk
(Image credit: NetEase)

We've got yet another hero shooter on our hands as FragPunk gears up for launch. We're only a couple of days away from when you can check out this new entry for yourself, perk cards and all, so here are all the unlock times so you don't miss out. Despite a delayed launch on consoles, everything else seems to be on track.

You may not think you have time for yet another hero tactical shooter, what with all the new Marvel Rivals events and what not, but after a successful beta, it's worth giving FragPunk a look, if only to see if this new kind of tactical shooter is worth your time. Echo Apsey noted in our preview that FragPunk gives the genre "a shot of adrenaline it desperately needs right now" with some genuinely impressive innovations.

When does FragPunk launch?

FragPunk is set to launch on March 6 for PC in the Americas, which is March 7 for everyone else. A release date for consoles is coming later, as the devs announced earlier today due to "unexpected technical challenges in optimisation and adaptation" during the console compliance test.

Here are all the full FragPunk unlock times for time zones across the globe:

  • Los Angeles: 4 pm PST on Thursday, March 6
  • New York: 7 pm EST on Thursday, March 6
  • Brasilia: 9 pm BRT on Thursday, March 6
  • London: 12 am GMT on Friday, March 7
  • Berlin: 1 am CET on Friday, March 7
  • Cairo: 2 am EET on Friday, March 7
  • New Delhi: 5:30 am IST on Friday, March 7
  • Jakarta: 7 am WIB on Friday, March 7
  • Tokyo: 9 am JST on Friday, March 7
  • Sydney: 11 am AEDT on Friday, March 7
  • Auckland: 1 pm NZDT on Friday, March 7

On release, players will get to enjoy seven maps, 13 lancers (heroes), and over 150 Shard Cards. At the start of each round, each team can pick from three random Shard Cards, using Shards that are earned via kills, streaks, assists, or looting. This is what adds a slight twist to the usual tactical shooter tropes for FragPunk.

Does FragPunk have preloading?

There's not a great deal of information about when you can preload FragPunk. Some players who pre-ordered the game have it in their library but are unable to preload it. However, it shouldn't take too long to download, as the beta was just around 35 GB.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.
Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times
monster hunter wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds release times and preloading
Avowed companions - Kai
Avowed launch times, release date, and advance access period
FF7 Rebirth&#039;s Yuffie
When does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth unlock on PC?
midnight murder club
'The point is to be generous': This $20 FPS releasing next month is trying something new—giving away a full version of the game
PUBG: Blindspot key art - A bunch of people with guns
PUBG's top-down tactical shooter spinoff Project Arc now has an official title, and a demo is coming to the Steam Next Fest later this month
Latest in FPS
Hero shooter Fragpunk
FragPunk launch times and release date
Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine: The Emissary, massive, ominously standing at the edge of a water basin.
Everything we know about Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine
Stalker 2
It launched upside down and on fire, but busted and brilliant Stalker 2 has attracted 6 million players to the Zone in the last 3 months
black ops 6 season 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty
The Local gameplay
The Local is a free and blazingly-fast tribute to surf maps and bunny hopping
midnight murder club
'The point is to be generous': This $20 FPS releasing next month is trying something new—giving away a full version of the game
Latest in Guides
Inzoi
It sure sounds like Inzoi will be multiplayer—eventually, in some capacity—according to comments by its developers
Monster Hunter Wilds events - Ajarakan roaring
All Monster Hunter Wilds event quests and rewards
Hero shooter Fragpunk
FragPunk launch times and release date
Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine: The Emissary, massive, ominously standing at the edge of a water basin.
Everything we know about Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine
Jasmine in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the plaza with the player
How to unlock Jasmine and Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Grand Theft Auto 5
How to transfer your GTA 5 save file to GTA 5 Enhanced and accept Rockstar's Online Policies if needed
More about fps
Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine: The Emissary, massive, ominously standing at the edge of a water basin.

Everything we know about Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine
Stalker 2

It launched upside down and on fire, but busted and brilliant Stalker 2 has attracted 6 million players to the Zone in the last 3 months
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on a grey background

AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
See more latest