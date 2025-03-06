FragPunk launch times and release date
Here are the launch times for FragPunk.
We've got yet another hero shooter on our hands as FragPunk gears up for launch. We're only a couple of days away from when you can check out this new entry for yourself, perk cards and all, so here are all the unlock times so you don't miss out. Despite a delayed launch on consoles, everything else seems to be on track.
You may not think you have time for yet another hero tactical shooter, what with all the new Marvel Rivals events and what not, but after a successful beta, it's worth giving FragPunk a look, if only to see if this new kind of tactical shooter is worth your time. Echo Apsey noted in our preview that FragPunk gives the genre "a shot of adrenaline it desperately needs right now" with some genuinely impressive innovations.
When does FragPunk launch?
FragPunk is set to launch on March 6 for PC in the Americas, which is March 7 for everyone else. A release date for consoles is coming later, as the devs announced earlier today due to "unexpected technical challenges in optimisation and adaptation" during the console compliance test.
Here are all the full FragPunk unlock times for time zones across the globe:
- Los Angeles: 4 pm PST on Thursday, March 6
- New York: 7 pm EST on Thursday, March 6
- Brasilia: 9 pm BRT on Thursday, March 6
- London: 12 am GMT on Friday, March 7
- Berlin: 1 am CET on Friday, March 7
- Cairo: 2 am EET on Friday, March 7
- New Delhi: 5:30 am IST on Friday, March 7
- Jakarta: 7 am WIB on Friday, March 7
- Tokyo: 9 am JST on Friday, March 7
- Sydney: 11 am AEDT on Friday, March 7
- Auckland: 1 pm NZDT on Friday, March 7
On release, players will get to enjoy seven maps, 13 lancers (heroes), and over 150 Shard Cards. At the start of each round, each team can pick from three random Shard Cards, using Shards that are earned via kills, streaks, assists, or looting. This is what adds a slight twist to the usual tactical shooter tropes for FragPunk.
Does FragPunk have preloading?
There's not a great deal of information about when you can preload FragPunk. Some players who pre-ordered the game have it in their library but are unable to preload it. However, it shouldn't take too long to download, as the beta was just around 35 GB.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
