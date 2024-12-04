Delta Force open beta launch times and release date

Delta Force (née Delta Force: Hawk Ops), the only videogame to provide me with the experience of smashing every bone in my body while playing on the 74th floor of a Los Angeles hotel, finally hits open beta on December 5. If you want to check out the F2P military shooter yourself, you'll need to know the Delta Force unlock times so you can immediately answer the call of, uh, action. The call of action.

Lucky for you, we've gathered up Delta Force's release time for various timezones below. From California to Calcutta and from Turin to Taipei, you should be able to find out exactly when you'll be able to join the war in your local timezone.

And if you're stuck watching a ticking clock, why not check out Nova Smith's impressions of Delta Force, calling it "a shooter with an identity crisis" that was nevertheless a "promising F2P option" for military FPS-heads, while you wait?

When does Delta Force launch?

Delta Force's open beta goes live at 5 pm PST on December 4 (that's 1 am GMT on December 5, for the other side of the Atlantic). Sun-soaked Californians can play it right after work, but the timing's slightly more awkward for us Brits.

Here are the full Delta Force open beta launch times for timezones around the world:

5 pm PST on Wednesday, December 4 (Los Angeles)

1 am GMT on Thursday, December 5 (London)

12 pm AEDT on Thursday, December 5 (Sydney)

When the clock strikes, you'll be able to launch right into the open beta if you've preloaded on Steam, or get the game downloading if you're playing on Epic. Either way, it shouldn't be too long before you're in the thick of things, or being eaten by a crocodile or what-have-you.

Is there preloading for Delta Force?

Good news, friends: there very much is preloading for Delta Force. You can head over to Steam right now, add the game to your library, and get it downloading in time for launch. If you're one of the Epic Game Store die-hards who presumably must exist somewhere, though, you're outta luck. You'll need to wait for launch to get the game onto your PC.

More good news: you probably won't have to wait that long for it to download. Delta Force is a pretty svelte game compared to the 100+ GB behemoths we're used to cramming onto our SSDs these days. Delta Force lists a mere 50 GB of required space in its system requirements, or around 39% of the space that BLOPS 6 wants from you.