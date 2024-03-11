Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 11, 2024)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2024 games that are launching this year.

Summerhouse

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 9

Developer:‌ Friedemann

Summerhouse is a simple game about making beautiful houses. There are no rules or fail states: You're just given a bunch of tools, a bunch of different settings, and all the time in the world to make a nice looking place to live. From a range of different menus you can drag and drop all the different components of your Summerhouse, and occasionally matching two blocks will unlock a new decorative element. A big part of the appeal of Summerhouse is its gorgeous art style and moody soundtrack; if you just want to lose some time in a peaceful no-stakes game world, it could be a good fit.

From Eva With Green

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 8

Developer:‌ Lighthouse Games

It may not look like a pinball game, but it is! From Eva With Green is a very chill take on pinball, opting for zen-like art and gentle ambient music over the tense, adrenaline-centric vibe of normal pinball machines. In addition to the usual challenge of keeping the ball on the "table" and not in the void beneath the flippers, you'll also need to guide your ball towards mystical seeds which can be planted to assist the inhabitants of the game's strange world. This looks like a real treat for fans of unorthodox pinball-like games including Go Mecha Ball and Yoku's Island Express, even if it's more conventional than either of those.

New Star GP

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 8

Developers:‌ New Star Games Ltd.



New Star GP is a gorgeous racer with an art style reminiscent of the 1990s arcade greats. It kinda comes across as a mix of the very underrated Circuit Superstars and the brilliant Hotshot Racing, but adds career management to the mix (New Star Games previously made New Star Manager). While it definitely wends closer to the arcade side of the scale, the difference between being merely good and being an ace will depend on your attention to finer details like tyres, components, fuel loads, and more. There are four game modes, splitscreen multiplayer for up to four players, and dynamic weather.

Little Lives

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 8

Developer:‌ Houndstooth Games

Little Lives looks like a miniature The Sims. The pitch is basically the same: After customising your character's appearance and personality, you're free to make a life in the town of Littleton, where you'll perform such exciting activities as working, interacting with other people, and making your house look nice. There's an interesting range of careers to explore, ranging from dog walking through to crypto hustling, as well as several avenues for education. There are 13 breeds of dog, you can marry people, and Littleton can even be explored via in-vehicle third-person mode.

A Difficult Game About Climbing

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 7

Developer:‌ Pontypants

Another one of those infuriating masocore games in the style of Bennett Foddy's Getting Over It and Jump King. A Difficult Game About Climbing even has an art style reminiscent of the former, with the developer hoping it will "contribute to the spirit of a 'Foddian type' game genre." As the name suggests, this is about climbing an increasingly bizarre obstacle course, with every move requiring utmost care because a single mistake can send you back right to the beginning. I love this style of game, but I have to emphasise, I love it as a spectator. If you like being cruel to yourself, maybe give it a shot.