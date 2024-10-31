Lighthouse statue puzzle solution in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Three meetings, face-to-face, under the sky.
The Lighthouse statue puzzle is one you'll encounter early in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, in fact, it's right after you complete the prologue quest to thwart Solas' plans in Minrathous. You'll wake up with a sore head in the Lighthouse; your new shiny, albeit somewhat ruined, headquarters in The Veil.
Upon heading downstairs you'll find a mysterious "Door Plaque" next to a closed circular portal which can presumably be opened. To do so, you'll need to spin some statues dotted around the Lighthouse and solve a puzzle, opening the way to this mysterious room. Here's what you need to do.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard statue puzzle solution
The plaque you find in the main hall of the Lighthouse reads:
- "Three meetings, face-to-face, under the sky"
What this means in practice is that you need to find three pairs of statues, turn them to face each other, and the under the sky bit tells you that they are located outside in the courtyard.
The first pair
As you exit the main door into the courtyard, the first pair of statues is immediately above you. Take a left, climb the stairs, and backtrack along the walkway above to find two statues facing away from each other with a chest in between. Activate both twice to turn them towards the centre so they face each other.
The second pair
From the first pair, continue along the walkway to find another statue, with a second further off in the distance to the right side of the building at the far end of the courtyard. Turn this first statue once clockwise to face in that direction, then head across the courtyard, up the stairs, and turn the corresponding statue twice in either direction so it's facing towards the other.
The third pair
The final pair is underneath the study-like building where Neve hangs out. Descend the floating platforms to the right of the stairs to find a statue through an archway. Turn this statue once clockwise to face the other across the gap. Now climb back up the platforms and around the back of the building next to Neve's study. Turn this statue all the way around, twice in either direction, to face the other.
So what's the reward?
It isn't immediately clear what solving the puzzle does, but it will spawn a green wisp you can follow back to the main room of the Lighthouse. Head over to the circular porthole where you first found the note and it'll slide open, giving you access to the secret music room. Inside you'll find a codex entry, plus a couple of chests you can open for some gold and flawless crystals.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.