Lighthouse statue puzzle solution in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The Lighthouse statue puzzle is one you'll encounter early in Dragon Age: The Veilguard , in fact, it's right after you complete the prologue quest to thwart Solas' plans in Minrathous. You'll wake up with a sore head in the Lighthouse; your new shiny, albeit somewhat ruined, headquarters in The Veil.

Upon heading downstairs you'll find a mysterious "Door Plaque" next to a closed circular portal which can presumably be opened. To do so, you'll need to spin some statues dotted around the Lighthouse and solve a puzzle, opening the way to this mysterious room. Here's what you need to do.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard statue puzzle solution

You'll find the message by a sealed door in the main room (Image credit: Bioware)

The plaque you find in the main hall of the Lighthouse reads:

"Three meetings, face-to-face, under the sky"

What this means in practice is that you need to find three pairs of statues, turn them to face each other, and the under the sky bit tells you that they are located outside in the courtyard.

The first pair

Image 1 of 2 The first pair of statues is above the entrance to the courtyard (Image credit: Bioware) Spin both statues fully to face each other (Image credit: Bioware)

As you exit the main door into the courtyard, the first pair of statues is immediately above you. Take a left, climb the stairs, and backtrack along the walkway above to find two statues facing away from each other with a chest in between. Activate both twice to turn them towards the centre so they face each other.

The second pair

Image 1 of 2 The second pair of statues are across the courtyard from each other (Image credit: Bioware) Turn the statues to face each other from a distance (Image credit: Bioware)

From the first pair, continue along the walkway to find another statue, with a second further off in the distance to the right side of the building at the far end of the courtyard. Turn this first statue once clockwise to face in that direction, then head across the courtyard, up the stairs, and turn the corresponding statue twice in either direction so it's facing towards the other.

The third pair

Image 1 of 2 The final pair is underneath Neve's study (Image credit: Bioware) The second statue is under the building next to where Neve hangs out (Image credit: Bioware)

The final pair is underneath the study-like building where Neve hangs out. Descend the floating platforms to the right of the stairs to find a statue through an archway. Turn this statue once clockwise to face the other across the gap. Now climb back up the platforms and around the back of the building next to Neve's study. Turn this statue all the way around, twice in either direction, to face the other.

So what's the reward?

Image 1 of 2 Follow the wisp back to the door (Image credit: Bioware) Head inside to find the music room with some chests and a codex entry (Image credit: Bioware)

It isn't immediately clear what solving the puzzle does, but it will spawn a green wisp you can follow back to the main room of the Lighthouse. Head over to the circular porthole where you first found the note and it'll slide open, giving you access to the secret music room. Inside you'll find a codex entry, plus a couple of chests you can open for some gold and flawless crystals.