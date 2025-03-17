This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5

News
By published

Support a good cause and snag some new TTRPG books at a huge discount with this Humble Bundle deal.

A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
(Image credit: Paizo)

If you love TTRPGs as much as I do, you don't want to miss out on this chance to get up to 88 Pathfinder books at a huge discount—and donate to charity at the same time—thanks to Humble Bundle.

Only available for the next couple of weeks, the Classic Pathfinder Mega Bundle starts at just $5 and includes dozens of Pathfinder books, from campaigns to class guides and background lore. The best part of the deal is that, however much you decide to pay, your purchase supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises money for 170 children's hospitals across the US and Canada. So, playing Pathfinder can help save lives in this case.

You can choose from a few different packs, starting at $5 for a bundle of 32 books and going up to $45 for a whopping 88 books. That's 88 books for the price of one typical hardback campaign setting book.

If you're new to Pathfinder, or to TTRPGs in general, this is a great way to dip your toes in without breaking the bank. Or, if you're a game master, you can stock up on new material for your party while saving a little money. Humble Bundle also allows you to purchase bundles as gifts, so if you're a player, now's your chance to gift your hardworking game master a treasure trove of new campaign content.

There's a surprising amount of other TTRPG and Wizards of the Coast goodies on Humble Bundle you can pick up, as well. For instance, the renowned Dragonlance books are available in a bundle that supports Room to Read, which promotes literacy and gender equality in education.

You can save on PC games and support even more charities with Humble Bundle's monthly Humble Choice pack, which includes a variety of games every month for just $12. I'm a huge fan of this pack since it consistently includes some great titles, goes toward a good cause, and helps me save money on my gaming library. This month's pack includes Homeworld 3, Pacific Drive, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, and more.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Stevie Bonifield
Contributor

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Artwork showing a lineup of Pathfinder: Kingmaker&#039;s villains.
You can nab Owlcat's first Pathfinder CRPG for $45 or $4 right now, depending on whether you want a library's worth of TTRPG books too
A goblin&#039;s face getting melted off by a magic crystal in Thieves of the Tome.
Do goblin dice math, slap your D&D players with severed troll limbs, and take revenge on Shakespeare in this year's wonderfully weird ZineQuest RPG kickstarters
Tunic key art - bipedal fox holding a sword and shield
California Fire Relief Bundle offers Tunic, Skatebird, Catlateral Damage, and hundreds of other games for just $10
A woman with a lantern meeting a huge, skull-faced wolf in Legend in the Mist.
This tabletop RPG has one of the cleverest ways of teaching you the rules I've ever seen—and it's inspired by a D&D set from over 40 years ago
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
The wizard Mentor, his white hair illuminated by magical fire
HeroQuest: First Light turns the classic board game into something I could actually imagine kids playing today
Latest in Board Game
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Image of 2001 a space odyssey the board game
There's gonna be a 1 vs many board game based on 2001: A Space Odyssey
Image of GHQ, a board game by Kurt Vonnegut
Kurt Vonnegut's lost board game is back in stores after 70 years of obscurity and one sold-out print run
A dark elf with a spider-shaped staff, flanked by giant spiders who crawl over the statue of a dwarf king
WotC has published a handy guide to upgrading your D&D campaign to the 2024 rules
The wizard Mentor, his white hair illuminated by magical fire
HeroQuest: First Light turns the classic board game into something I could actually imagine kids playing today
Cyber monday board games header
The best Cyber Monday deals on board game adaptations that will lure your beloved gamer away from their screen
Latest in News
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
A group of adventurers plans out their strategy on a table of maps and documents.
This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
More about board games
Image of 2001 a space odyssey the board game

There's gonna be a 1 vs many board game based on 2001: A Space Odyssey
Image of GHQ, a board game by Kurt Vonnegut

Kurt Vonnegut's lost board game is back in stores after 70 years of obscurity and one sold-out print run
MSI MAG CoreLiquid A15 360 AIO CPU cooler installed close-up of pump

MSI MAG CoreLiquid A15 E360 review
See more latest
Most Popular
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
Discord Social SDK
Your Discord friends list may soon appear directly in the games you play
KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Microsoft Copilot
A rather pleasing Windows 11 update bug automatically uninstalls Copilot and unpins it from the taskbar, which is jolly nice of it