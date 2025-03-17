This Pathfinder Humble Bundle lets you level up your TTRPG library and donate to charity at the same time starting at just $5
Support a good cause and snag some new TTRPG books at a huge discount with this Humble Bundle deal.
If you love TTRPGs as much as I do, you don't want to miss out on this chance to get up to 88 Pathfinder books at a huge discount—and donate to charity at the same time—thanks to Humble Bundle.
Only available for the next couple of weeks, the Classic Pathfinder Mega Bundle starts at just $5 and includes dozens of Pathfinder books, from campaigns to class guides and background lore. The best part of the deal is that, however much you decide to pay, your purchase supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises money for 170 children's hospitals across the US and Canada. So, playing Pathfinder can help save lives in this case.
You can choose from a few different packs, starting at $5 for a bundle of 32 books and going up to $45 for a whopping 88 books. That's 88 books for the price of one typical hardback campaign setting book.
If you're new to Pathfinder, or to TTRPGs in general, this is a great way to dip your toes in without breaking the bank. Or, if you're a game master, you can stock up on new material for your party while saving a little money. Humble Bundle also allows you to purchase bundles as gifts, so if you're a player, now's your chance to gift your hardworking game master a treasure trove of new campaign content.
There's a surprising amount of other TTRPG and Wizards of the Coast goodies on Humble Bundle you can pick up, as well. For instance, the renowned Dragonlance books are available in a bundle that supports Room to Read, which promotes literacy and gender equality in education.
You can save on PC games and support even more charities with Humble Bundle's monthly Humble Choice pack, which includes a variety of games every month for just $12. I'm a huge fan of this pack since it consistently includes some great titles, goes toward a good cause, and helps me save money on my gaming library. This month's pack includes Homeworld 3, Pacific Drive, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, and more.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.
