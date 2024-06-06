The next season of actual play TTRPG series Dimension 20 is based on action movies, and looks like it's about ordinary people who get Jumanjied into Die Hard
For the young people reading, pretend I said they get isekaied into The Fast and the Furious.
I've called Dimension 20 the best D&D actual play series, but that high praise was actually selling it short—because Dimension 20 runs games other than D&D and they kill it with those too.
They've previously used the Kids on Bikes system for a film noir campaign set inside someone's brain, and its spin-off Kids on Brooms for a parody of Harry Potter. Next, they're using a homebrew system inspired by Kids on Bikes for a campaign where everyone is a regular person who gets sucked inside some kind of magic VHS tape and transformed into an action movie hero. It's called Never Stop Blowing Up, and the trailer makes it look buck wild.
Based on the glimpses of the characters we see, it looks like some of them will be playing action movie archetypes like the man-in-the-van hacker and the catsuit femme fatale, while others are closer to specific characters with great serial-numbers-filed-off names. Greg Stocks is a James Bond analogue, Kingskin is Kingpin from Daredevil/Spider-Man, and Vic Ethanol is presumably every Vin Diesel character, but definitely Dominic from the Fast and Furious movies.
Brennan Lee Mulligan is back in the GM's chair, with players Ally Beardsley, Ify Nwadiwe, Isabella Roland, Rekha Shankar, Alex Song-Xia, and Jacob Wysocki. Also, that's SungWon Cho (ProZD on YouTube) narrating the trailer, and I sure hope we get to hear more of him in the game.
Never Stop Blowing Up will run for 10 weekly episodes, with the first debuting June 26 on Dropout.tv.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.