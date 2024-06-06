The next season of actual play TTRPG series Dimension 20 is based on action movies, and looks like it's about ordinary people who get Jumanjied into Die Hard

I've called Dimension 20 the best D&D actual play series, but that high praise was actually selling it short—because Dimension 20 runs games other than D&D and they kill it with those too.

They've previously used the Kids on Bikes system for a film noir campaign set inside someone's brain, and its spin-off Kids on Brooms for a parody of Harry Potter. Next, they're using a homebrew system inspired by Kids on Bikes for a campaign where everyone is a regular person who gets sucked inside some kind of magic VHS tape and transformed into an action movie hero. It's called Never Stop Blowing Up, and the trailer makes it look buck wild.

Based on the glimpses of the characters we see, it looks like some of them will be playing action movie archetypes like the man-in-the-van hacker and the catsuit femme fatale, while others are closer to specific characters with great serial-numbers-filed-off names. Greg Stocks is a James Bond analogue, Kingskin is Kingpin from Daredevil/Spider-Man, and Vic Ethanol is presumably every Vin Diesel character, but definitely Dominic from the Fast and Furious movies.

Brennan Lee Mulligan is back in the GM's chair, with players Ally Beardsley, Ify Nwadiwe, Isabella Roland, Rekha Shankar, Alex Song-Xia, and Jacob Wysocki. Also, that's SungWon Cho (ProZD on YouTube) narrating the trailer, and I sure hope we get to hear more of him in the game.

Never Stop Blowing Up will run for 10 weekly episodes, with the first debuting June 26 on Dropout.tv.