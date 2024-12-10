One of my favorite cozy adventure games just announced a sequel that I'm totally psyched for

TOEM 2 Teaser Trailer | Wholesome Snack 2024 - YouTube Watch On

One of the best cozy games that I don't ever see enough people putting on their cozy GOAT lists is Toem, a black & white adventure game about completing a photography stamp book challenge. I never anticipated getting more of its silly charm but developer Something We Made has just announced the sequel, Toem 2, during the Wholesome Snack showcase and I am delighted.

The teaser at the Wholesome show was super brief but Something We Made shared a few more screenshots on its new Steam page. Toem 2 is keeping the all black & white aesthetic but looks like it's going proper 3D instead of the isometric perspective of Toem. The rest sounds like a lot more of just what I enjoyed in the original.

"Step back into the shoes of a curious photographer and set off on a brand new adventure all about uncovering hidden details, helping friends along the way, and documenting the world’s little wonders in Toem 2," its developer says.

"The team is back together, including our amazing composers!" Something We Made added on X. "Together, we’re working hard making it something that can stand proudly beside the original game, celebrating what worked, while improving the rest."

The original Toem is an adorably goofy adventure where you follow hints on your stamp rally card to photograph things around you in ways you may not expect, sort of like a Pokémon Snap that moves at your pace. Sometimes you need to find and wear an outfit to complete a clue. Other times you've got to work out how to get your intended subject out of hiding. Other times you're attending and documenting a bear rave in the forest.

Toem 2 (Image credit: Something We Made)

Although there's very little to go on in the Toem 2 store page, I'd be willing to bet that it will share a lot of those adventure game vibes by making you figure out how to progress to new areas, solve problems for NPCs, and collect a wardrobe of silly fits.

The only other thing I'm hoping to get from Toem 2 is a slightly longer adventure, even though the original was a delightfully short and sweet few hours. There's no release date for Toem 2 just yet so you'll just need to wishlist it to keep track of it for later.