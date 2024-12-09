In a launch weekend already packed with Path of Exile 2 and Marvel Rivals players, Infinity Nikki has also claimed 10 million downloads

Open world dress up game Infinity Nikki has had a busy launch weekend. Aspiring stylists were jumping into Miraland while Infold Games was incessantly slinging Infinity Nikki codes for in-game currency to all those new players. Now, Infold has announced that Infinity Nikki has been downloaded over 10 million times worldwide so far.

I've been enjoying Infinity Nikki a lot so far, so I'm pleased to see that it's managed to find plenty of new players in a weekend that also saw a lot of attention on record-setting player counts for Path of Exile 2's launch and some big player numbers in Marvel Rivals too.

What we don't know about that number is how many players are specifically on PC between the official Infinity Nikki launcher and the Epic Games store. We also don't know about concurrent player counts, though that metric doesn't mean too much for Nikki. It does have some social elements but Infinity Nikki's multiplayer is still mostly non-existent with some expected developments in the future.

As a thank you for the downloads, Infold Games is awarding all players with 10 Resonite Crystals—the in-game currency that's used to roll for some of the Infinity Nikki resonance banners. That will be delivered to your mailbox in game where you'll need to claim it by December 31.

Cozy games overall have still been on the rise this year as I predicted at the end of last year, and it's been great to see so many fans find something to love in a series that's clearly put so much effort in its jump to PC from its mobile game origins.

In our Infinity Nikki review, series fan Mollie Taylor found a lot to love in its beautiful outfits and environment designs but was overall a little underwhelmed on the difficulty. I'm with her on the hair and cloth physics being lovely and personally I've been really enchanted by the many different musical themes for each area. The platforming puzzles are also good fun, even if they are mostly pretty simple.

Infinity Nikki is carrying on with a slew of limited time launch events as well, so it's still a good time to log in and grab those free Resonite Crystals along with other rewards.