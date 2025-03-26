How to claim The First Berserker: Khazan pre-order bonus and deluxe edition DLC

Collect your exclusive Fallen Star armour set for Khazan.

(Image credit: Nexon)

You're likely looking to claim your pre-order bonus in The First Berserker: Khazan if you're just about to start your journey into the game. This bonus includes a unique set of armour that you can't get anywhere else, so it's well worth collecting if you put down your cash in advance. If you really splurged and picked up the deluxe edition, then you'll have even more stuff to claim, including a particularly powerful armour and weapon set.

Sadly, you'll have to progress through the game a little way first before you'll be able to claim these bonuses. Once you do, however, they'll provide a significant benefit in beating bosses and battling through the game.

How to claim the Khazan pre-order bonus and deluxe edition DLC

Image 1 of 4
The First Berserker: Khazan pre-order bonus barrel
The pre-order bonus is at the back of The Crevice in a glowing barrel(Image credit: Nexon)

To claim your pre-order DLC or the bonuses from the deluxe edition, you'll have to complete the second mission, culminating in the Blade Phantom boss, to gain access to The Crevice—essentially your hub area in the game. The Blade Phantom is reasonably tough—significantly more than Yetuga, anyway—but it shouldn't take too long to defeat him.

When you arrive in The Crevice, you'll see a ruined stone pillar straight ahead with the Blade Phantom standing just to its left. Look behind the ruined pillar, against the back wall, and you'll spy a slightly open barrel emitting a golden glow. Interact with this container to claim your pre-order bonus:

  • Fallen Star Armor Set
  • Fallen Star's Resolve
  • Fallen Star's Mark
  • Fallen Star's Scar
  • Fallen Star's Tattered Clothing
  • Fallen Star's Shackles

As mentioned, this armour set is exclusive and won't be available after release, so you'll want to grab it. If you bought the deluxe edition of the game, you'll also get the following gear when you claim your goodies:

  • Hero's Weapon Set (Hero's Dual Wield, Hero's Spear, Hero's Greatsword)
  • Hero's Armor Set (Hero's Helm, Hero's Wristguards, Hero's Pauldrons, Hero's Leggings, Hero's Combat Boots)

Both these armour and weapon sets are really strong and will give you a big bonus if you equip them early in the game. If you did buy the deluxe edition, though, you also got 72 hours of early access, so chances are you've already played plenty unless you bought this edition later.

