How to start Knights of the Nine in Oblivion and the remaster

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is already an unbelievably huge game, and this new version also comes with all of the original DLC. While Shivering Isles is the Oblivion DLC everyone loves to talk about most, the Knights of the Nine DLC introduces a new faction, new quests, and some sweet new gear to earn too.

The remastered version of Oblivion incorporates the DLC content into the base game more naturally, so the Knights of the Nine quest isn't immediately added to your journal as soon as you leave the tutorial sewers. Instead, you'll have to seek out the Prophet on your own. It's so well integrated into Oblivion Remastered that new players probably won't even realize they're starting an expansion when they get the quest.

How to start the Knights of the Nine DLC

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Here's how to start the Knights of the Nine DLC quest in Oblivion Remastered:

Go to Anvil. Ask an NPC about the Prophet. Speak to the Prophet outside the Chapel of Dibella. Respond with "No, I have no claim to fame."

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Impressed by your humility, the Prophet will give you a map guiding you to wayshrines throughout Cyrodiil. The Pilgrimage quest is the heart of Knights of the Nine, and the hunt for the Crusader Relics can only begin once you've visited every wayshrine.

There is no level requirement for Knights of the Nine, so you can start the DLC as soon as you finish the tutorial in the Imperial Sewer. Fast travel points in Anvil and all major settlements are unlocked by default in Oblivion Remastered, so feel free to just teleport straight there as soon as you're ready.

Pilgrimage

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Pilgrimage is the first Knights of the Nine DLC quest in Oblivion Remastered, and it's one of the most tedious quests in the expansion. Before you can get to the fun stuff, you have to visit nine wayshrines devoted to the Nine Divines.

It may seem like a lot of busy work, but you can actually hit all nine of the marked wayshrines fairly quickly with the help of fast travel. They're not too far from major towns, so you can just teleport across the map to speed up your pilgrimage. Once you pray at the ninth and final wayshrine, you'll see a vision that unlocks the next quest and sets up the hunt for the Crusader Relics.

When should you start Knights of the Nine?

Just because you can start Knights of the Nine whenever you want doesn't mean that you should rush to complete it. Since the Crusader Relics are the biggest draw for this DLC, you should wait until you're a high enough level to get the best possible versions of the armor and weapons.

The Crusader gear scales to your level in Oblivion Remastered, so its stats will be weaker if you do the DLC at a low level. To get the strongest possible versions of the Crusader armor and weapons, you should be level 21 or higher when you start Knights of the Nine. You can still get the Crusader Relics at any level, but the enchantments and defense stats max out at level 21.

If you're eager to start Knights of the Nine, though, it's a good idea to get the Pilgrimage quest out of the way so you can save the fun stuff for later. The Pilgrimage quest itself doesn't have any substantial rewards, so there's no penalty for completing it at a low level. Just make sure to hold off on the Crusader Relic hunt until you're level 21.