Not sure how to unlock the blacksmith in The First Berserker: Khazan? If you're exploring each mission map thoroughly, you'll have already acquired some scrolls that let you craft new armour sets at the blacksmith. The only problem: he's nowhere to be found. If you've had a little look around The Crevice hub area, you'll have spotted a forge downstairs where this character is clearly supposed to reside.

If you're used to playing soulslikes, then you'll also be used to occasionally having to unlock the blacksmith by finding them out in the world, most often as a prisoner locked away in some cell or guarded by a vicious monster—this game is no different. Here's how to unlock the blacksmith in The First Berserker: Khazan and where to find scrolls to unlock new armour sets.

The First Berserker: Khazan blacksmith location

Image 1 of 2 You'll have to defeat the Aratra boss during The Strange Smell mission to free the blacksmith (Image credit: Nexon) You'll also have to defeat Bearius in the Blacksmith's Heirloom mission to recover his hammer (Image credit: Nexon)

You'll find the blacksmith, Qazumaka, after you complete The Strange Smell mission that sees you venture into Skoffa Cave and the spider's lair. Defeating the Aratra boss lets you rescue the blacksmith, who follows you back to the real-world version of The Crevice where he sets up shop in the forge just downstairs in the room below the main courtyard.

Sadly, you'll still need to complete another mission to actually unlock his blacksmithing services. Speak to Qazumaka to acquire the Blacksmith's Heirloom mission and then complete that, defeating the Bearius boss to acquire the Blacksmith's Heirloom Hammer. Return to Qazumaka and you can now use him to break down equipment and craft new gear using scrolls you've found.

Where to find scrolls

Image 1 of 3 You generally get scrolls by defeating elite enemies (Image credit: Nexon) Each scroll unlocks a set you can craft (Image credit: Nexon) You can get crafting resources by finding them or by dismantling gear (Image credit: Nexon)

You'll most often get new armour set scrolls by defeating elite enemies, special versions of regular tough enemies you'll get introduced to via the main story. You'll know when you're close to one since the screen will start to turn grey and foggy. Beat the elite enemy to acquire the scroll or search nearby to loot the chest or item they were guarding.

You can also get scrolls by defeating bosses in optional missions. Bearius, who you beat for the blacksmith, is the perfect example, and gives you the Slayer Scroll that lets you craft that set. To make new armour and weapons you'll need resources that you can either find in the occasional chest during missions, or by dismantling equipment of the corresponding rarity you want to craft. These are:

Weapons

Battered Blade (All rarities)

Treated Blade (Purple and pink rarities)

Keen Blade (Pink rarity)

Armour

Battered Shard (All rarities)

Treated Shard (Purple and pink rarities)

Keen Shard (Pink rarity)

Accessories