Star Wars Outlaws release time and release date

Ubisoft's big open world Star Wars game launches this week, and you're going to need a lore primer. For the Star Wars Outlaws launch time, that is, not the Wookieepedia. I'm sure we're all consummate experts on galaxies far, far away but time zones take some serious apprenticeship to comprehend. I'm only half joking, because the Outlaws launch date is fragmented between early access versus main launch, PC versus console, and global region as well. Here's how it all breaks down:

The Star Wars Outlaws release date is Friday, August 30, 2024. You'll see players who pre-ordered the game jumping in a few days prior for "early access," as detailed below.

When is early access for Star Wars Outlaws?

Early access for Star Wars Outlaws begins on Tuesday, August 27, exactly three days before the main launch. Players who have pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws can begin playing at that time. The exact launch times for early access are the same as the times below for the main launch, just taking place on August 26/27 depending on your time zone.

When is the release time for Star Wars Outlaws?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws launches at 12 am August 30, 2024. Sort of. It's a slightly unusual rollout for PC players. Often games will have a midnight launch on console but then pick one single global launch time on PC. For Star Wars Outlaws, the console players do all have a 12 am local time launch but for PC there are a few distinct launch times grouped by region. Here's how that breaks down around the world:

Asia and the Pacific

12 am, August 30 AEST (Sydney)

11 pm, August 29 JST (Tokyo)

11 pm, August 29 KST (Seoul)

10 pm, August 29 CST (Shanghai)

Europe and Africa

2 am, August 30 GST (Abu Dhabi)

1 am, August 30 EEST (Kyiv)

12 am, August 30 CEST (Paris)

11 pm, August 29 BST (London)

Americas

1 am, August 30 BRT (São Paulo)

12 am, August 29 EST (New York)

10 pm, August 29 CST (Mexico City)

9 pm, August 29 PST (Los Angeles)

That means players in Asia, Australia, and the Pacific islands will be playing first at 2 pm UTC on August 29. Preloading for PC players begins on Monday, August 26 at 10 am UTC (11 am BST / 6 am EST).