Red Dead Redemption cheats: everything you need for the ultimate outlaw adventure

A little help to send you on your way.

A screenshot of the PC port of Red Dead Redemption, taken using maximum quality settings
(Image credit: Rockstar)

Red Dead Redemption cheats are a great way to get ahead of the herd and give yourself some extra buffs when you're up against the Pinkertons. Let's face it: Even though Red Dead Redemption feels like a tale as old as time now some of those gunfights are still brutal. From altering your bounty and fame to spawning in horses and guns, there are plenty of cheat codes to give you a leg up into the saddle. But tracking these codes down can be hard work—it's essentially a wild west scavenger hunt. 

If you're familiar with how cheat codes work in Red Dead Redemption 2, then you'll know that Red Dead Redemption cheat codes are more elaborate than your standard list of inputs. You have to type in whole phrases to unlock the ability to use cheats which can be found around the world. 

Some are carved above a door or painted on the side of a building, or written in a newspaper. We've made your job easier by pulling all the cheat codes into one place so you don't have so scour the map with a magnifying glass all by yourself.

How to use Red Dead Redemption cheats 

(Image credit: Rockstar)

You activate cheats in Red Dead Redemption by going to the options menu and then the cheats tab. From here you'll be able to type in your cheat phrase. After the first time you correctly input a cheat, it will have a title relating to what it does and will be available to use in a list under the cheats menu. You'll be able to toggle cheats on and off from here too. 

These cheat phrases aren't case sensitive, but you do need to have all the correct punctuation for it to activate. So if you're trying to activate a cheat with commas or exclamation marks, double check you've got it right if you're met with an error message. You also cannot enter certain cheats, like spawning things into the game, when you're in the middle of an activity.

Red Dead Redemption cheat code list 

Before you dive into the world of cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption, it's important to remember that the second you use your first cheat, you won't get any achievements or trophies. If you want to keep unlocking achievements and trophies, you'll have to start a new game. Here's the full list of cheats you can unlock in Red Dead Redemption, including where to find them if you did want a more authentic playthrough:  

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cheat name in menuWhat it doesCode phraseLocation
CoachSpawns a stagecoachNow who put that there?Found at The Scratching Post in Gaptooth Ridge.
Decrease BountyDecreases your bounty levelThey sell souls cheap hereCarved into the bridge on Benedict Pass.
Diplomatic ImmunityYour bounty level is no longer in effectI wish I worked for Uncle SamNewspaper 57
FamousIncreases your fame level to maximumI am one of them famous fellasFound on the side of a hut at The Old Bacchus Place
Gang ChicUnlocks all the gang outfitsYou think you tough, Mister?Found on a wall at Barranca ruins
Good GuySets your honor level to maximumIt ain't pride. It's honorNewspaper 59
Gun Set 1Unlocks the double-barreled shotgun, springfield rifle, and Volcanic PistolIt's my constitutional rightFound inside a chicken coop at Nosalida
Gun Set 2Unlocks the buffalo rifle, fire bottles, sawed off shotgun, schofield revolver, semi-auto pistol, and winchester repeaterI'm an American. I need gunsNewspaper 56
HicImmediately makes you drunkI'm drunk as a skunk and twice as smellyFound in the room beside the players, above the door in Rathskeller Fork
HorseSpawns a random horseBeasts and man togetherFound above the door inside the shack at Lake Don Julio
Infinite AmmoGives you infinite ammoAbundance is everywhereNewspaper 58
Infinite Dead EyeGives you infinite dead eyeI don't understand imnfinityFound on the wall at Primera Quebrada ruins
Infinite Horse StaminaGives your horse infinite stamina and guarantees your horse never bucks you offMake hay while the sun shinesNewspaper 54
InvincibilityMakes you invincibleHe gives strength to the weakNewspaper 61
Jack AttackLets you play as Jack MarstonOh my son, my blessed sonFound on the inside of the barn loft in Beecher's Hope
Lewis and ClarkUnlocks every area on the mapYou got yourself a fine pair of eyesNewspaper 55
Man in UniformUnlocks Bureau, U.S Army, and U.S Marshall uniformsI love a man in uniformFound on the back of a rail car at the Pacific Union Railroad Camp
MoneyAdds $500 to your balance The root of all evil, we thank you!Found in the Plata Grande mine on some boards
Old SchoolOverlays a Sepia filter on your screenThe old ways is the best waysNewspaper 53
Sharply Dressed ManUnlocks the Gentleman's Attire, and Legend of the West outfitsDon't you look fine and dandyNewspaper 60
Who?Resets your fame levelHumility before the lordFound on the wall of a ruined grave at Sepulcro

Rockstar Social Club Cheats 

There's a menu of Rockstar Social Club cheat codes too which will be immediately available in the cheat menu when you start the game. These codes used to only be available after you linked your Social Club account to the game but they have been shared with everyone now. A lot of these codes do similar things to the list above, but you won't have to type in a phrase to unlock them.  

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cheat NameWhat it does
Bad GuySets your honor level to minimum
BeastmasterAll animals become friendly
Change Weather Changes the weather
Clear BountyClears your bounty
Dead-Eye Level 1Sets your Dead-Eye Level to 1
Dead-Eye Level 2Sets your Dead-Eye Level to 2
Dead-Eye Level 3Sets your Dead-Eye Level to 3
Donkey RiderSpawns a donkey
Every Shot CountsMakes every shot you fire instantly kill
Gun Set 3Unlocks Double-action Revolver, Dynamite, Henry Repeater, High Power Pistol, Pump-action Shotgun and Rolling Block Rifle
Gun Set 4Unlocks the Bolt Action Rifle, Evans Repeater, LeMat Revolver, Mauser Pistol, Semi auto Shotgun, and Throwing Knives
Guns BlazingYour bullets will also set people on fire
Increase BountyIncreases your bounty level
PunchoutGives your melee combat more strength
Right to Bear ArmsEveryone gains a weapon
Rise UpEveryone is aggressive
So-so GuyReset honor level
