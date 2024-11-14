Red Dead Redemption cheats: everything you need for the ultimate outlaw adventure

Red Dead Redemption cheats are a great way to get ahead of the herd and give yourself some extra buffs when you're up against the Pinkertons. Let's face it: Even though Red Dead Redemption feels like a tale as old as time now some of those gunfights are still brutal. From altering your bounty and fame to spawning in horses and guns, there are plenty of cheat codes to give you a leg up into the saddle. But tracking these codes down can be hard work—it's essentially a wild west scavenger hunt.

If you're familiar with how cheat codes work in Red Dead Redemption 2, then you'll know that Red Dead Redemption cheat codes are more elaborate than your standard list of inputs. You have to type in whole phrases to unlock the ability to use cheats which can be found around the world.

Some are carved above a door or painted on the side of a building, or written in a newspaper. We've made your job easier by pulling all the cheat codes into one place so you don't have so scour the map with a magnifying glass all by yourself.

How to use Red Dead Redemption cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar)

You activate cheats in Red Dead Redemption by going to the options menu and then the cheats tab. From here you'll be able to type in your cheat phrase. After the first time you correctly input a cheat, it will have a title relating to what it does and will be available to use in a list under the cheats menu. You'll be able to toggle cheats on and off from here too.

These cheat phrases aren't case sensitive, but you do need to have all the correct punctuation for it to activate. So if you're trying to activate a cheat with commas or exclamation marks, double check you've got it right if you're met with an error message. You also cannot enter certain cheats, like spawning things into the game, when you're in the middle of an activity.

Red Dead Redemption cheat code list

Before you dive into the world of cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption, it's important to remember that the second you use your first cheat, you won't get any achievements or trophies. If you want to keep unlocking achievements and trophies, you'll have to start a new game. Here's the full list of cheats you can unlock in Red Dead Redemption, including where to find them if you did want a more authentic playthrough:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheat name in menu What it does Code phrase Location Coach Spawns a stagecoach Now who put that there? Found at The Scratching Post in Gaptooth Ridge. Decrease Bounty Decreases your bounty level They sell souls cheap here Carved into the bridge on Benedict Pass. Diplomatic Immunity Your bounty level is no longer in effect I wish I worked for Uncle Sam Newspaper 57 Famous Increases your fame level to maximum I am one of them famous fellas Found on the side of a hut at The Old Bacchus Place Gang Chic Unlocks all the gang outfits You think you tough, Mister? Found on a wall at Barranca ruins Good Guy Sets your honor level to maximum It ain't pride. It's honor Newspaper 59 Gun Set 1 Unlocks the double-barreled shotgun, springfield rifle, and Volcanic Pistol It's my constitutional right Found inside a chicken coop at Nosalida Gun Set 2 Unlocks the buffalo rifle, fire bottles, sawed off shotgun, schofield revolver, semi-auto pistol, and winchester repeater I'm an American. I need guns Newspaper 56 Hic Immediately makes you drunk I'm drunk as a skunk and twice as smelly Found in the room beside the players, above the door in Rathskeller Fork Horse Spawns a random horse Beasts and man together Found above the door inside the shack at Lake Don Julio Infinite Ammo Gives you infinite ammo Abundance is everywhere Newspaper 58 Infinite Dead Eye Gives you infinite dead eye I don't understand imnfinity Found on the wall at Primera Quebrada ruins Infinite Horse Stamina Gives your horse infinite stamina and guarantees your horse never bucks you off Make hay while the sun shines Newspaper 54 Invincibility Makes you invincible He gives strength to the weak Newspaper 61 Jack Attack Lets you play as Jack Marston Oh my son, my blessed son Found on the inside of the barn loft in Beecher's Hope Lewis and Clark Unlocks every area on the map You got yourself a fine pair of eyes Newspaper 55 Man in Uniform Unlocks Bureau, U.S Army, and U.S Marshall uniforms I love a man in uniform Found on the back of a rail car at the Pacific Union Railroad Camp Money Adds $500 to your balance The root of all evil, we thank you! Found in the Plata Grande mine on some boards Old School Overlays a Sepia filter on your screen The old ways is the best ways Newspaper 53 Sharply Dressed Man Unlocks the Gentleman's Attire, and Legend of the West outfits Don't you look fine and dandy Newspaper 60 Who? Resets your fame level Humility before the lord Found on the wall of a ruined grave at Sepulcro

Rockstar Social Club Cheats

There's a menu of Rockstar Social Club cheat codes too which will be immediately available in the cheat menu when you start the game. These codes used to only be available after you linked your Social Club account to the game but they have been shared with everyone now. A lot of these codes do similar things to the list above, but you won't have to type in a phrase to unlock them.