Monster Hunter Wilds will have a photo mode and new 'hunter profiles' to help you show off your character

Capcom Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase - February 2025 - YouTube Watch On

As if Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't already threatening to devour every scrap of spare time we have for the first half of 2025, Capcom threw in another reason to spend hours and hours making our hunters look as cool as possible: Photo mode.

It's not exactly a huge surprise that Wilds has a buit-in photo mode (some people sussed it out in last year's beta, though it was inaccessible), but we got confirmation today during Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds showcase.

"In photo mode you can change the camera view and depth of field, and in online singleplayer mode you can pause to take a photo," explained the showcase VO. The UI also shows rotation. I'd love to see some more advanced options here, like being able to pose your character at any point in an attack animation, but the options look pretty simple, at least from what Capcom showed in the brief footage.

Customization in general is more elaborate than ever in Wilds, though. The showcase also introduced the replacement for Monster Hunter guild cards that previously let you show off your character. The new feature, hunter profiles, let you show off snaps you've taken in photo mode, choose from a variety of preset poses, and more. Here's everything you can change on the profile:

Nameplate

Top page widgets

Pose

Expression

Camera

Background

Equipment

Many of these customization options will presumably unlock as you progress through the game. This is on top of the healthy cosmetic options for actual play: there's layered armor, customizing your seikret, and even changing the decor and music for your pop-up camping tent.

There's a special nameplate available for folks who have save data from Monster Hunter: World and Iceborne. There's also some unique cosmetic stuff to be had if you pre-order, and more still in the deluxe edition and premium deluxe edition, which are $90 and $110 on Steam, respectively.

Even if you're not interested in getting in some early hunting in the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds beta test, you may want to download it anyway. Character creator files are transferrable to the final game, which means you can spend a few hours getting your hunter looking just right well ahead of release day on February 27.