Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test release time and how to play

Monster Hunter Wilds is hosting an open beta test this week, and anyone who's been keeping an eye on Capcom's newest beast-slaying adventure will be desperate to know how and when they can play a bit before its release on February 28. We've pulled together everything you need to know about the open beta test, like how long you have to play, and what exactly you'll get to do, so you can make the most of every minute.

When does the open beta test open on PC?

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test will be available on PC from 8 PM PT on October 31 to 6:59 PM PT on November 3. A pre-load will be available 24 hours before the launch time too, so all you have to do is boot it up and jump right in once it unlocks to save yourself from wasting precious play time waiting for a download.

This is the same for anyone hoping to play on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. However, PS5 players with an active PS Plus subscription will get earlier access to the open beta test, which will run from 6 PM PT October 28 to 7:59 PM PT October 31 instead.

How to get into the open beta test

There's no need for a code or key to get into the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test. All you need to do is go to the Monster Hunter Wilds Steam page and download the open beta client.

The beta test gives you full access to character and Palico customization, which can be transferred to the full release on February 28, and the tutorial hunt against a Chatacabra. You'll then be able to embark on one more hunt against a Doshaguma, where you'll be able to fire an SOS flare to play with friends or join your friend's games. For an open beta test, it's a fair bit of Monster Hunter to sink your teeth into and hopefully tie us over until the game launches in February.

Plus as a reward for participating and creating a character in the open beta test, you'll unlock two gifts in your full game too: a Felyne pendant to hang off your weapon or Seikret, and an "open beta test bonus item pack" consisting of 10 mega potions, five rations, five lifepowder, five armor spheres, two max potions, two herbal remedies, and two nulberrys. So, more than enough to get you set up and ready for your first hunt on February 28.