Game24 promises new game reveals, exclusive interviews, major prizes and more

Nvidia's Game24 is a 24-hour PC gaming festival featuring special events in Los Angeles, Shanghai, London, Stockholm and more, and all of it broadcast on a "virtual stage" to gamers around the world. It all begins in just a couple of days, and that means it's time to take a closer look at what's in store: Interviews, mods, reveals, and even a couple of world records.

We're not going to spoil everything for you—there wouldn't be much fun in that—but Game24 is going to be a very big show indeed. Interviews with industry luminaries will abound: Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford will be on the scene, as will Cliff Bleszinski of Gears of War fame, who recently came out of retirement to launch a new development studio called Boss Key Productions, and BioShock mastermind Ken Levine. There will also be talks with reps from studios including Epic Games, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, and several others.

If pro gaming is your thing, the livestream will also feature up-close looks at League of Legends, StarCraft II, and Dota, while E-sports teams Evil Geniuses, Cloud 9, Team Tinker, and Alliance will be on hand to share some of their training secrets and then duke it out in the Game24 Dota 2 Invitational Tournament. For those who have more of an affinity for the hardware site of PC gaming, there will be announcements of new gaming technologies and products, and a "fantasy mod build-off" that looks at some awesome PC mods and how they were built.

The livestream will also feature interactive events that will allow viewers to judge competitions, chat with developers, share content and win prizes, some of which, to put it bluntly, are pretty damn awesome: 4K G-Sync monitors, Shield tablets, a Falcon Northwest Tiki PC, and one of three custom-built PCs rocking three-way SLI GeForce GTX GPUs. There are even a couple of PC gaming world records scheduled to go down, and if that's not enough to get you watching, consider these three words: "Indie Game Tank." If you want to know what it means, you're going to have to watch.

Game24 starts at 6 am PDT on September 18. More information and sign-up links are up at game24.nvidia.com .