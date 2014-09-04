Nvidia announces Game24, a 24-hour PC gaming convention you can livestream

Brace yourselves—Game24 is coming. Set to take place later this month, Nvidia is promising an unprecedented 24-hour celebration of "this thing we all love called PC gaming," with special events in major cities and a "virtual stage" that will be livestreamed to gamers around the world.

According to Nvidia, Game24 will feature exclusive content, developer interviews, game reveals, giveaways, e-sports competitions and more. Physical events are being held in cities including Shanghai, Stockholm, London, and Los Angeles, but the inclusion of livestreaming events means that anyone can watch the action unfold. Nvidia's calling this a "PC gaming holiday," but your mileage will vary on convincing your boss you should have the day off.

If you want to join in, head over to Nvidia's Game24 page and let them know you're coming. If you can't make it, you can still sign up for the livestream, but either way, be prepared to lose a day: Game24 starts at 6 am PDT on September 18 and runs for a solid 24 hours.