Cliff Bleszinski announces BlueStreak, a free-to-play shooter from his new studio Boss Key

There's really not much to say about this one: Cliff Bleszinski, known far and wide as the mastermind of the Gears of War series who " retired " from game development in 2012, announced his return today via a couple of brief tweets . "Friends, BossKey will be working with Nexon to publish a Free2Play Sci-Fi PC areana shooter code named #BlueStreak," he wrote. "And no, there won't be a fake CG trailer showing "Gameplay" because that's not how @bosskey does it."

The South Korean publisher Nexon specializes in free-to-play online games, with releases including Maple Story, Atlantica Online, and Combat Arms; it also publishes Dota 2, Counter-Strike Online 2 and FIFA 13 in Korea. Bleszinski announced Boss Key, which he launched with Guerrilla Games co-founder Arjan Brusee, last week.

I'm a little disappointed that it's not a new Jazz Jackrabbit—after all, does the world really need another F2P multiplayer shooter? There's no press release, no website, no screens or anything else of that nature; you literally know as much as we do right now. We'll keep you posted.

