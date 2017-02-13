Game brings exclusive hardware discounts to the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender is this weekend, and we still have tickets available if you'd like to come down to the Olympia in London to play loads of great PC games. To celebrate this festival of PC gaming, Game will offer attendees exclusive discounts on a range of PC products, like the Roccat Suora FX RGB illuminated mechanical keyboard. This would usually set you back £119.99 at Game, but during the PC Gamer Weekender you will be able to pick up the eSports-focused hardware for just £99.99.

Sticking with Roccat, its Kone XTD optical mouse will also be available at the show for a special price, down from £69.99 to £59.99. You'll also be able to grab the Cross for £49.99, down from its usual £59.99.

Then there's the HyperX Alloy FPS Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, a fine portable peripheral that aims to improve your first-person shooter game, will be available at the Weekender for £69.99, down from its usual £99.99.

So, what we're saying is that if you come along to the Weekender, you'll get to play loads of games new and old, hear brilliant talks from industry professionals, meet some of your fellow PC gaming brethren and bag yourself some bargains. Bliss.

These fine Game discounts will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.