All the trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2022

The second big Geoff "Games" Keighley gaming show of the year is here. The Game Awards 2022 premiered late Thursday night and, yes, there sure were some awards given, but as always they were joined by a metric ton of world premiere trailers. You simply can't do a gaming event without trailers, it seems.
As always, it was a long one, running into Friday morning for some time zones. If you didn't catch it live (or just didn't care to sit through the full show, in which case, fair enough) we've got all the announcements rounded up for you here.
It was a seriously packed show this year with some announcements that had been teased (or leaked) days ahead of time. But we got a lot of surprises too. Supergiant announced its first sequel: Hades 2. Kojima showed up to talk about a teaser for Death Stranding 2 that he's been dropping hints about for a while. We got some long-awaited release dates for Diablo 4 and The Last of Us Part 1 on PC.
Here's everything else that got teased, announced, and dated at this year's Game Awards.
The Game Awards 2022 announcements and trailers
Dead Cells Return to Castlevania
What is it? A Castlevania-themed DLC for Dead Cells
Release date: Early 2023
What's new? This animated reveal trailer
Vampire Survivors
What is it? A roguelike bullet hell
Release date: Mobile version now out
What's new? Now releasing on iOS and Android
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home
What is it? A sequel to the historical war adventure game
Release date: TBA
What's new? Announcement trailer, coming to mobile via Netflix
Returnal
What is it? Third-person roguelike shooter
Release date: Originally released on PlayStation in 2021
What's new? Confirmed coming to PC
Hellboy Web of Wyrd
What is it? An action-adventure starring Hellboy
Release date: TBA
What's new? An animated reveal trailer
Horizon Call of the Mountain
What is it? A Horizon VR game for PSVR
Release date: February 22, 2023
What's new? Reveal trailer and release date
Post Trauma
What is it? A third-person horror adventure inspired by classic fixed-camera horror games
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer
Viewfinder
What is it? A camera-based perspective puzzle game
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer
Atomic Heart
What is it? Mundfish's alternate-future Soviet FPS
Release date: February 21, 2023
What's new? A new gameplay and combat trailer, and a re-commitment to that release date
Scars Above
What is it?: Sci-fi space action game
Release date: February 28, 2023
What's new?: New trailer
Relic Hunters Legend
What is it? Cartoony top-down co-op looter shooter
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer and closed beta announcement
Among Us
What is it? The online party game phenomenon about lying to your friends
Release date: New mode coming December 9, 2022
What's new? A new hide-and-seek mode all about hunting your pals instead of deceiving them
After Us
What is it? An atmospheric platforming adventure game
Release date: Spring 2023
What's new?: New trailer
Replaced
What is it? A retro-future 2D action-platformer
Release date: 2023
What's new? New trailer
Street Fighter 6
What is it? Capcom's PvP fighting series
Release date: June 2, 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer and release date
Hades 2
What is it?: Supergiant's next game, a sequel to its roguelike Hades
Release date: TBA
What's new?: A first reveal trailer
Judas
What is it? A first-person action game from new studio Ghost Story Games
Release date: TBA
What's new? First reveal trailer
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
What is it? A storybook spin-off about young Bayonetta
Release date: March 17, 2023
What's new? A reveal trailer and release date
Destiny 2: Lightfall
What is it? The next Destiny 2 expansion
Release date: February 28, 2023
What's new? New trailer and release date
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
What is it? Four-player co-op Arkham spin-off from Rocksteady
Release date: May 26, 2023
What's new? New story trailer revealing Batman, and a release date
Party Animals
What is it? Animal-based physics brawler
Release date: 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer
Last of Us
What is it?: Naughty Dog's much loved action adventure game.
Release date: Coming to PC on March 3, 2023
What's new?: PC release date confirmed
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
What is it? The sequel to Respawn's action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Release date: March 17, 2023
What's new? First gameplay trailer and release date
Earthblade
What is it? A new platformer from the developers of Celeste
Release date: 2024
What's new? Reveal trailer
DUNE: Awakening
What is it? Dune open-world survival MMO
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer
Forspoken
What is it? Square Enix's fantasy parkour game
Release date: January 24, 2023
What's new? A new gameplay trailer and a new demo on PS5
Death Stranding 2
What is it? The sequel to Death Stranding Kojima has been so heavily teasing
Release date: TBA
What's new? A reveal trailer
Immortals of Aevum
What is it? A first-person magical action game
Release date: 2023
What's new? Reveal trailer
Tekken 8
What is it? The next Tekken game
Release date: TBA
What's new? A new gameplay trailer
Nightingale
What is it? A Victorian fantasy crafting survival game
Release date: 2023
What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer
Baldur's Gate 3
What is it? A new Baldur's Gate RPG by the studio behind Divinity: Original Sin 2
Release date: Currently in early access, full launch in August, 2023
What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer and release window
Wayfinder
What is it? An MMORPG by the developers of Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer and closed beta announcement
Fire Emblem Engage
What is it? The next main Fire Emblem game
Release date: January 20, 2023
What's new? Announcement of an expansion pass
Sky: Children of the Light
What is it? The online adventure from Journey's developers, notably on everything but PC still
Release date: Available now
What's new? Announcement of an in-game concert
Diablo 4
What is it? The next in Blizzard's big action RPG series
Release date: June 6, 2023
What's new? A new cinematic story trailer and release date
Horizon: Forbidden West Burning Shores
What is it? A DLC set in Los Angeles
Release date: April 19, 2023
What's new? Announcement for new DLC
Blue Protocol
What is it? An online action-RPG from Bandai Namco and Amazon Games
Release date: 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer
Remnant 2
What is it? A sequel to Gunfire Games' action-RPG Remnant from the Ashes
Release date: TBA
What's new? A new reveal trailer
Transformers Reactivate
What is it? A four-player online action game
Release date: TBA
What's new? A reveal trailer and closed beta in 2023
Behemoth
What is it? A monster-hunting VR game
Release date: TBA
What's new? A cinematic trailer
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
What is it?: A new action adventure game from Dontnod
Release date: 2023
What's new?: A cinematic reveal trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
What is it? A sequel to 2011's 40k game Space Marine, a third-person action romp, this time developed by Saber Interactive
Release date: 2023
What's new? A first gameplay trailer, confirmed release window
Meet Your Maker
What is it? A post-apocalyptic first-person building and PvP raiding game.
Release date: April 4, 2023
What's new? A gameplay trailer and beta signups
Crash Team Rumble
What is it? A Crash Bandicoot team-based arena battler
Release date: 2023
What's new? A gameplay reveal trailer
The Lords of the Fallen
What is it? The nearly-identically named sequel to soulslike Lords of the Fallen
Release date: 2023
What's new? New trailer
Crime Boss Rockay City
What is it? A GTA-like urban FPS action game including Vanilla Ice and Chuck Norris, somehow
Release date: March 28, 2023
What's new? Reveal trailer
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
What is it? The first DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 including Idris Elba
Release date: 2023
What's new? A new gameplay and story trailer
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
What is it? FromSoftware returns to its pre-Souls mechs series
Release date: 2023
What's new? First reveal trailer
Final Fantasy 16
What is it? The next mainline Final Fantasy, set in vaguely medieval Europe this time
Release date: June 22, 2023 on PS5, PC date unknown
What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer and release date