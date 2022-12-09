All the trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2022

By Lauren Morton
published

Missed the show? Here's your skimmable recap of world premieres and trailers.

Hades 2
(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

The second big Geoff "Games" Keighley gaming show of the year is here. The Game Awards 2022 premiered late Thursday night and, yes, there sure were some awards given, but as always they were joined by a metric ton of world premiere trailers. You simply can't do a gaming event without trailers, it seems.

As always, it was a long one, running into Friday morning for some time zones. If you didn't catch it live (or just didn't care to sit through the full show, in which case, fair enough) we've got all the announcements rounded up for you here.

It was a seriously packed show this year with some announcements that had been teased (or leaked) days ahead of time. But we got a lot of surprises too. Supergiant announced its first sequel: Hades 2. Kojima showed up to talk about a teaser for Death Stranding 2 that he's been dropping hints about for a while. We got some long-awaited release dates for Diablo 4 and The Last of Us Part 1 on PC.

Here's everything else that got teased, announced, and dated at this year's Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2022 announcements and trailers

Dead Cells Return to Castlevania 

What is it? A Castlevania-themed DLC for Dead Cells
Release date: Early 2023
What's new? This animated reveal trailer 

Vampire Survivors 

What is it? A roguelike bullet hell
Release date: Mobile version now out
What's new? Now releasing on iOS and Android 

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

What is it? A sequel to the historical war adventure game
Release date: TBA
What's new? Announcement trailer, coming to mobile via Netflix 

Returnal 

What is it? Third-person roguelike shooter
Release date: Originally released on PlayStation in 2021
What's new? Confirmed coming to PC

Hellboy Web of Wyrd 

What is it? An action-adventure starring Hellboy
Release date: TBA
What's new? An animated reveal trailer 

Horizon Call of the Mountain 

What is it? A Horizon VR game for PSVR
Release date: February 22, 2023
What's new? Reveal trailer and release date

Post Trauma

What is it? A third-person horror adventure inspired by classic fixed-camera horror games
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer 

Viewfinder 

What is it? A camera-based perspective puzzle game
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer 

Atomic Heart 

What is it? Mundfish's alternate-future Soviet FPS
Release date: February 21, 2023
What's new? A new gameplay and combat trailer, and a re-commitment to that release date

Scars Above 

What is it?: Sci-fi space action game
Release date: February 28, 2023
What's new?: New trailer 

Relic Hunters Legend

What is it? Cartoony top-down co-op looter shooter
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer and closed beta announcement 

Among Us 

What is it? The online party game phenomenon about lying to your friends
Release date: New mode coming December 9, 2022
What's new? A new hide-and-seek mode all about hunting your pals instead of deceiving them

After Us

What is it? An atmospheric platforming adventure game
Release date: Spring 2023
What's new?: New trailer 

Replaced 

What is it? A retro-future 2D action-platformer
Release date: 2023
What's new? New trailer 

Street Fighter 6 

What is it? Capcom's PvP fighting series
Release date: June 2, 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer and release date 

Hades 2 

What is it?: Supergiant's next game, a sequel to its roguelike Hades
Release date: TBA
What's new?: A first reveal trailer 

Judas 

What is it? A first-person action game from new studio Ghost Story Games
Release date: TBA
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon 

What is it? A storybook spin-off about young Bayonetta
Release date: March 17, 2023
What's new? A reveal trailer and release date 

Destiny 2: Lightfall 

What is it? The next Destiny 2 expansion
Release date: February 28, 2023
What's new? New trailer and release date 

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 

What is it? Four-player co-op Arkham spin-off from Rocksteady
Release date: May 26, 2023
What's new? New story trailer revealing Batman, and a release date 

Party Animals 

What is it? Animal-based physics brawler
Release date: 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer 

Last of Us

What is it?: Naughty Dog's much loved action adventure game.
Release date: Coming to PC on March 3, 2023
What's new?: PC release date confirmed 

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 

What is it? The sequel to Respawn's action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Release date: March 17, 2023
What's new? First gameplay trailer and release date 

Earthblade 

What is it? A new platformer from the developers of Celeste
Release date: 2024
What's new? Reveal trailer 

DUNE: Awakening 

What is it? Dune open-world survival MMO
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer 

Forspoken 

What is it? Square Enix's fantasy parkour game
Release date: January 24, 2023
What's new? A new gameplay trailer and a new demo on PS5 

Death Stranding 2 

What is it? The sequel to Death Stranding Kojima has been so heavily teasing
Release date: TBA
What's new? A reveal trailer 

Immortals of Aevum

What is it? A first-person magical action game
Release date: 2023
What's new? Reveal trailer 

Tekken 8 

What is it? The next Tekken game
Release date: TBA
What's new? A new gameplay trailer 

Nightingale 

What is it? A Victorian fantasy crafting survival game
Release date: 2023
What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer 

Baldur's Gate 3 

What is it? A new Baldur's Gate RPG by the studio behind Divinity: Original Sin 2
Release date: Currently in early access, full launch in August, 2023
What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer and release window 

Wayfinder

What is it? An MMORPG by the developers of Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Release date: TBA
What's new? New trailer and closed beta announcement 

Fire Emblem Engage 

What is it? The next main Fire Emblem game
Release date: January 20, 2023
What's new? Announcement of an expansion pass 

Sky: Children of the Light 

What is it? The online adventure from Journey's developers, notably on everything but PC still
Release date: Available now
What's new? Announcement of an in-game concert 

Diablo 4 

What is it? The next in Blizzard's big action RPG series
Release date: June 6, 2023
What's new? A new cinematic story trailer and release date 

Horizon: Forbidden West Burning Shores 

What is it? A DLC set in Los Angeles
Release date: April 19, 2023
What's new? Announcement for new DLC 

Blue Protocol 

What is it? An online action-RPG from Bandai Namco and Amazon Games
Release date: 2023
What's new? New gameplay trailer 

Remnant 2

What is it? A sequel to Gunfire Games' action-RPG Remnant from the Ashes
Release date: TBA
What's new? A new reveal trailer 

Transformers Reactivate 

What is it? A four-player online action game
Release date: TBA
What's new? A reveal trailer and closed beta in 2023 

Behemoth 

What is it? A monster-hunting VR game
Release date: TBA
What's new? A cinematic trailer 

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden 

What is it?: A new action adventure game from Dontnod
Release date: 2023
What's new?: A cinematic reveal trailer 

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 

What is it? A sequel to 2011's 40k game Space Marine, a third-person action romp, this time developed by Saber Interactive
Release date: 2023
What's new? A first gameplay trailer, confirmed release window

Meet Your Maker 

What is it? A post-apocalyptic first-person building and PvP raiding game.
Release date: April 4, 2023
What's new? A gameplay trailer and beta signups

Crash Team Rumble 

What is it? A Crash Bandicoot team-based arena battler
Release date: 2023
What's new? A gameplay reveal trailer 

The Lords of the Fallen 

What is it? The nearly-identically named sequel to soulslike Lords of the Fallen
Release date: 2023
What's new? New trailer 

Crime Boss Rockay City 

What is it? A GTA-like urban FPS action game including Vanilla Ice and Chuck Norris, somehow
Release date: March 28, 2023
What's new? Reveal trailer 

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty 

What is it? The first DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 including Idris Elba
Release date: 2023
What's new? A new gameplay and story trailer 

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon 

What is it? FromSoftware returns to its pre-Souls mechs series
Release date: 2023
What's new? First reveal trailer 

Final Fantasy 16 

What is it? The next mainline Final Fantasy, set in vaguely medieval Europe this time
Release date: June 22, 2023 on PS5, PC date unknown
What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer and release date 

Associate Editor

Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor and Chief Minecraft Liker in 2021. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, multiplayer cryptids, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.

