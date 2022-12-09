All the trailers and announcements from The Game Awards 2022

The second big Geoff "Games" Keighley gaming show of the year is here. The Game Awards 2022 premiered late Thursday night and, yes, there sure were some awards given, but as always they were joined by a metric ton of world premiere trailers. You simply can't do a gaming event without trailers, it seems.

As always, it was a long one, running into Friday morning for some time zones. If you didn't catch it live (or just didn't care to sit through the full show, in which case, fair enough) we've got all the announcements rounded up for you here.

It was a seriously packed show this year with some announcements that had been teased (or leaked) days ahead of time. But we got a lot of surprises too. Supergiant announced its first sequel: Hades 2. Kojima showed up to talk about a teaser for Death Stranding 2 that he's been dropping hints about for a while. We got some long-awaited release dates for Diablo 4 and The Last of Us Part 1 on PC.

Here's everything else that got teased, announced, and dated at this year's Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2022 announcements and trailers

Dead Cells Return to Castlevania

What is it? A Castlevania-themed DLC for Dead Cells

Release date: Early 2023

What's new? This animated reveal trailer

Vampire Survivors

What is it? A roguelike bullet hell

Release date: Mobile version now out

What's new? Now releasing on iOS and Android

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

What is it? A sequel to the historical war adventure game

Release date: TBA

What's new? Announcement trailer, coming to mobile via Netflix

Returnal

What is it? Third-person roguelike shooter

Release date: Originally released on PlayStation in 2021

What's new? Confirmed coming to PC

Hellboy Web of Wyrd

What is it? An action-adventure starring Hellboy

Release date: TBA

What's new? An animated reveal trailer

Horizon Call of the Mountain

What is it? A Horizon VR game for PSVR

Release date: February 22, 2023

What's new? Reveal trailer and release date

Post Trauma

What is it? A third-person horror adventure inspired by classic fixed-camera horror games

Release date: TBA

What's new? New trailer

Viewfinder

What is it? A camera-based perspective puzzle game

Release date: TBA

What's new? New trailer

Atomic Heart

What is it? Mundfish's alternate-future Soviet FPS

Release date: February 21, 2023

What's new? A new gameplay and combat trailer, and a re-commitment to that release date

Scars Above

What is it?: Sci-fi space action game

Release date: February 28, 2023

What's new?: New trailer

Relic Hunters Legend

What is it? Cartoony top-down co-op looter shooter

Release date: TBA

What's new? New trailer and closed beta announcement

Among Us

What is it? The online party game phenomenon about lying to your friends

Release date: New mode coming December 9, 2022

What's new? A new hide-and-seek mode all about hunting your pals instead of deceiving them

After Us

What is it? An atmospheric platforming adventure game

Release date: Spring 2023

What's new?: New trailer

Replaced

What is it? A retro-future 2D action-platformer

Release date: 2023

What's new? New trailer

Street Fighter 6

What is it? Capcom's PvP fighting series

Release date: June 2, 2023

What's new? New gameplay trailer and release date

Hades 2

What is it?: Supergiant's next game, a sequel to its roguelike Hades

Release date: TBA

What's new?: A first reveal trailer

Judas

What is it? A first-person action game from new studio Ghost Story Games

Release date: TBA

What's new? First reveal trailer

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

What is it? A storybook spin-off about young Bayonetta

Release date: March 17, 2023

What's new? A reveal trailer and release date

Destiny 2: Lightfall

What is it? The next Destiny 2 expansion

Release date: February 28, 2023

What's new? New trailer and release date

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

What is it? Four-player co-op Arkham spin-off from Rocksteady

Release date: May 26, 2023

What's new? New story trailer revealing Batman, and a release date

Party Animals

What is it? Animal-based physics brawler

Release date: 2023

What's new? New gameplay trailer

Last of Us

What is it?: Naughty Dog's much loved action adventure game.

Release date: Coming to PC on March 3, 2023

What's new?: PC release date confirmed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

What is it? The sequel to Respawn's action game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Release date: March 17, 2023

What's new? First gameplay trailer and release date

Earthblade

What is it? A new platformer from the developers of Celeste

Release date: 2024

What's new? Reveal trailer

DUNE: Awakening

What is it? Dune open-world survival MMO

Release date: TBA

What's new? New trailer

Forspoken

What is it? Square Enix's fantasy parkour game

Release date: January 24, 2023

What's new? A new gameplay trailer and a new demo on PS5

Death Stranding 2

What is it? The sequel to Death Stranding Kojima has been so heavily teasing

Release date: TBA

What's new? A reveal trailer

Immortals of Aevum

What is it? A first-person magical action game

Release date: 2023

What's new? Reveal trailer

Tekken 8

What is it? The next Tekken game

Release date: TBA

What's new? A new gameplay trailer

Nightingale

What is it? A Victorian fantasy crafting survival game

Release date: 2023

What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer

Baldur's Gate 3

What is it? A new Baldur's Gate RPG by the studio behind Divinity: Original Sin 2

Release date: Currently in early access, full launch in August, 2023

What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer and release window

Wayfinder

What is it? An MMORPG by the developers of Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Release date: TBA

What's new? New trailer and closed beta announcement

Fire Emblem Engage

What is it? The next main Fire Emblem game

Release date: January 20, 2023

What's new? Announcement of an expansion pass

Sky: Children of the Light

What is it? The online adventure from Journey's developers, notably on everything but PC still

Release date: Available now

What's new? Announcement of an in-game concert

Diablo 4

What is it? The next in Blizzard's big action RPG series

Release date: June 6, 2023

What's new? A new cinematic story trailer and release date

Horizon: Forbidden West Burning Shores

What is it? A DLC set in Los Angeles

Release date: April 19, 2023

What's new? Announcement for new DLC

Blue Protocol

What is it? An online action-RPG from Bandai Namco and Amazon Games

Release date: 2023

What's new? New gameplay trailer

Remnant 2

What is it? A sequel to Gunfire Games' action-RPG Remnant from the Ashes

Release date: TBA

What's new? A new reveal trailer

Transformers Reactivate

What is it? A four-player online action game

Release date: TBA

What's new? A reveal trailer and closed beta in 2023

Behemoth

What is it? A monster-hunting VR game

Release date: TBA

What's new? A cinematic trailer

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

What is it?: A new action adventure game from Dontnod

Release date: 2023

What's new?: A cinematic reveal trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

What is it? A sequel to 2011's 40k game Space Marine, a third-person action romp, this time developed by Saber Interactive

Release date: 2023

What's new? A first gameplay trailer, confirmed release window

Meet Your Maker

What is it? A post-apocalyptic first-person building and PvP raiding game.

Release date: April 4, 2023

What's new? A gameplay trailer and beta signups

Crash Team Rumble

What is it? A Crash Bandicoot team-based arena battler

Release date: 2023

What's new? A gameplay reveal trailer

The Lords of the Fallen

What is it? The nearly-identically named sequel to soulslike Lords of the Fallen

Release date: 2023

What's new? New trailer

Crime Boss Rockay City

What is it? A GTA-like urban FPS action game including Vanilla Ice and Chuck Norris, somehow

Release date: March 28, 2023

What's new? Reveal trailer

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

What is it? The first DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 including Idris Elba

Release date: 2023

What's new? A new gameplay and story trailer

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

What is it? FromSoftware returns to its pre-Souls mechs series

Release date: 2023

What's new? First reveal trailer

Final Fantasy 16

What is it? The next mainline Final Fantasy, set in vaguely medieval Europe this time

Release date: June 22, 2023 on PS5, PC date unknown

What's new? A new story and gameplay trailer and release date