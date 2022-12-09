The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date announced at The Game Awards

Audio player loading…

Announcements keep on coming during The Game Awards 2022. Naughty Dog has finally revealed the release date for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC: March 3, 2023.

The Last of Us Part 1, for those confused by its title, is a full remake of the 2013 original. There was also a remaster of the game released in 2014, but this is a lot grander than that. Part 1's release will also mark the first time The Last of Us series has appeared on PC, but hopefully not the last.

I played The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 when it first released back in December and was mighty impressed. Even though I remember the original looking a lot better back in 2013, the side-by-side comparisons (opens in new tab) speak for themselves.

If you've never played The Last of Us at all before, this is a real treat, though you may feel soured by the price: like all Sony exclusives going forward, expect to pay $70. For those keeping count of Sony's increasing interest in releasing PlayStation games on PC, The Last of Us Part 1 will mark the shortest gap between PS5 and PC release (just six months between them).

This isn't even the only PlayStation PC game to get some Game Awards love: action roguelite Returnal is coming to PC (opens in new tab) too.