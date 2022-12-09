The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date announced at The Game Awards

By Morgan Park
published

Naughty Dog's finest finally hits PC early next year.

the last of us part 1
(Image credit: Naughty Dog)
Announcements keep on coming during The Game Awards 2022. Naughty Dog has finally revealed the release date for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC: March 3, 2023. 

The Last of Us Part 1, for those confused by its title, is a full remake of the 2013 original. There was also a remaster of the game released in 2014, but this is a lot grander than that. Part 1's release will also mark the first time The Last of Us series has appeared on PC, but hopefully not the last.

I played The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 when it first released back in December and was mighty impressed. Even though I remember the original looking a lot better back in 2013, the side-by-side comparisons (opens in new tab) speak for themselves.

If you've never played The Last of Us at all before, this is a real treat, though you may feel soured by the price: like all Sony exclusives going forward, expect to pay $70. For those keeping count of Sony's increasing interest in releasing PlayStation games on PC, The Last of Us Part 1 will mark the shortest gap between PS5 and PC release (just six months between them).

This isn't even the only PlayStation PC game to get some Game Awards love: action roguelite Returnal is coming to PC (opens in new tab) too.

