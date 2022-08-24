How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022

Audio player loading…

Come one, come all to the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2022! Featuring industry luminaries like Team 17, 505 Games, Ravenscourt, and others, the show will feature over 50 games and consist of interviews, scoops, world premieres, and much more besides. It kicks off today, August 24 at 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT / 7 PM BST / 8 PM CEST on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and the GamesRadar+ website.

HOW TO WATCH THE FUTURE GAMES SHOW (Image credit: Future) Date: Wednesday, August 24

Time: 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT / 7 PM BST / 8 PM CEST

Streaming on: Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), the GamesRadar+ website (opens in new tab), and BiliBili (opens in new tab)

It's the first in-person Gamescom since 2019, and the Future Games Show is set to take full advantage of having so many devs in one place. Expect a buffet of trailers and presentations from games as varied as Layers of Fears, Deliver Us Mars, and—what else?—Goat Simulator 3. If you want to gorge on AAA blockbusters or sample a selection of fine indies, or you're just way into goats, the show will have something for you.

It's all being hosted by Christopher Judge—whose rich baritone you'll recognise as Kratos from God of War—and Danielle Bisutti, who voices Freya. Together, they'll guide you through the many treats and goodies that have been prepared for this year's show. Personally, I'm hoping for the "Boy!" count to reach stratospheric levels.

Make sure to keep an eye on the show's Twitter to keep on top of any updates. And once you've seen the show, don't forget to check out the Future Games Show Steam page to get your hands on playable demos of some of the games showcased.