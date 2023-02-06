Fully voiced DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod adds 50 quests and a new ending

Audio player loading…

Back in 2019, modder MunkySpunk uploaded The Bleachers, a Fallout 4 mod that added a new district to Diamond City, beneath the bleacher seats of Fenway Park stadium. It was well-received, becoming "mod of the month" for October on Nexus Mods, and MunkySpunk's been working on an expanded version ever since.

Two-and-a-bit years later, The Fens Sheriff's Department (opens in new tab) has arrived. Building on The Bleachers, it plonks a significantly enlarged new area under the stadium's bleachers, with "two residential districts, a commercial district, two restaurants, and The Fens Sheriff's Department, populated by 15 uniquely named and voiced NPCs."

There's a storyline to go with it, in which the paramilitary FSD pushes out into the Fens where Diamond City Security fears to tread. There are sidequests and radiant quests too, as well as a questline involving a recruitable companion who has 4,700 of the mod's 17,500 total lines of voiced dialogue. None of those are for the protagonist, by the way, who stays silent for the duration.

You can also choose to side with the FSD over any of the existing factions in Fallout 4, in which case—assuming you haven't already finished the main storyline on the same save—there's a new ending you can unlock. Other additions include a new player safehouse, new workshop items, four new weapons (the FSD Tomahawk, FSD Blade, the FSD Synth Head Mace, and the Flamer Pistol), and a new paint job for your power armor complete with animated police lights.

If you've also got the popular companion mod Heather Casdin (opens in new tab) installed, its creator LlamaRCA has recorded almost 150 lines of additional dialogue in case you bring her along on the new quests. To pal around with multiple companions, Unlimited Companions Framework (opens in new tab) is recommended for bypassing the regular follower limit. It's worth it just to have Dogmeat around without having to dismiss someone.

If you've already installed The Bleachers, you'll need to uninstall that before installing The Fens Sheriff's Department (opens in new tab), as all the earlier mod's contents have been included in a tweaked and improved form. Though if you're halfway through it, you should wrap that questline up first. Oh, and if you're a fan of Chris Livingston favorite Sim Settlements 2, don't worry, The Fens Sheriff's Department is fully compatible with it.

(Image credit: MunkySpunk)

To trigger the mod's questline, head to Diamond City and find the Left Field Diner up the ramp at the back of the stadium. Walk in, and an NPC will approach to set things off.

Fallout 4 continues to inspire plenty of modders seven years after its release. Some varied examples of recent highlights have included gleaming white synth power armor, the return of horror mod Pilgrim: Dread the Commonwealth in remastered form, and the realism mod that kills you when the bomb goes off during the intro. Here's some more of the best Fallout 4 mods.