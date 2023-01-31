This Fallout 4 synth power armor mod looks so sick it makes me want to join the Institute

Audio player loading…

I'm not sure why, but something about gleaming white armor in science fiction just looks extra… science fiction-y. The stormtroopers from Star Wars, the Combine Elite soldiers from Half-Life 2, even the robots from I, Robot—blindingly white armor feels more futuristic than shiny chrome, gunmetal gray, or any other color.

And in a post-apocalyptic setting, gleaming white armor looks extra badass. "I am above the dirt and dust that covers everything else in this ruined world," it conveys.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bethesda/Tumbajamba) (Image credit: Bethesda/Tumbajamba) (Image credit: Bethesda/Tumbajamba) (Image credit: Bethesda/Tumbajamba)

I think that's why I love the look of this Fallout 4 synth power armor mod (opens in new tab) created by modders Tumbajamba (opens in new tab) and RedLeviathan (opens in new tab). Throw in the red visor and it's the best recruitment pitch I've ever seen for signing up with the Institute. I know the Institute's synths work really hard to blend in, but this armor set is perfect if you want to stand out instead.

And it's not just a single, uniform set. The synth power armor mod is customizable, with different models and variants for the torso, arms, legs, and helmet. Those aren't just cosmetic variations, either, but come with different effects that can boost strength, increase protection, and buff energy or ballistic weapons. There are even parts designed for stealth or underwater missions. The mod also includes two custom jet packs, plus additional pouches that can be attached to boost your carry weight.

You won't necessarily need to go all the way to the Institute to get your hands on a starter set of synth armor, either. With the mod installed, you'll find a rogue synth hiding out in the Lexington pharmacy who will sell you the various parts you need to assemble your suit. If you do decide to visit the Institute, you'll also find the power armor in the FEV lab.