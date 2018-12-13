Full Throttle Remastered is free on GOG right now as the DRM-free games retailer kicks off its Winter sale. All you have to do is head to the homepage, log in and claim this shiny version of the LucasArts adventure game classic. GOG has done a few of these kinds of giveaways throughout 2018—the best arguably being Shadow Warrior 2, which was given away back in October.

Full Throttle Remastered is a the definitive version of an old favourite. This remaster was only released in April 2017, and it polishes up the entire game with new artwork and improved sound. Here's what Andy had to say about it in his review. "As for the remastered visuals, it’s clear Double Fine’s artists have put a lot of effort into repainting every location and cutscene. It’s handsome enough, albeit with a few backgrounds that look a bit smudgy and rushed. But, honestly, the original pixel art looks nicer to me, and I ended up playing with the old graphics and the remixed audio, which sounds fantastic. There are some nice extras for fans too, including previously unseen concept art by LucasArts legend Peter Chan and a fun, laid-back developer commentary."

You've got 48 hours to claim this freebie. Well, slightly less at the time of writing it—log in to GOG and grab it before Saturday. If you've never played it before, you're in for a treat. In addition, if you buy anything on GOG during the sale, you'll get the game Fantasy General for free. Everspace, too, is free if you spend over $15 during the sale period.