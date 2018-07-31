T'was the week before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a launch date was stirring, in Mode 7's house.

Last December, a few days before Santa's visit, Mode 7 pushed its lovely-looking, once-due-in-2016 Frozen Synapse 2 back to an undermined date this year. We're still without something concrete, but the developer tells us today that "Frozen Synapse 2 should come out in August." Which is soon. Yay.

Here's 32 minutes of new in-game footage wherein the devs (in their own words):

Lose to one of the worst units in the game because I forgot it was carrying a gun.

Perform a daring raid on an enemy base and then forget to look for money while I'm there.

Casually hand over powerful artefacts to militant religious extremists and get myself into debt repeatedly.

