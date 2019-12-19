Celebrate the festive season with some Fortnite Winterfest challenges

What are the Fortnite Winterfest challenges? The festive season is here in Epic's battle royale game, and few do it better. Hot on the heels of the special Star Wars event that saw Fortnite lightsabers and TIE fighter crash sites test our faith in the Force, Epic Games is wasting no time in delivering us plenty of virtual presents for the holidays.

Fortnite Winterfest looks like it's going to work a little differently compared with last year's 14 Days of Fortnite. For starters, it's going to take place over a longer time period, so there may be fewer challenges per day. That at least gives you a chance to actually hang out with your family at Christmas as you while away the hours until the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 release date.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of presents to open either side of December 25, so I'm going to take you through when the festive extravaganza is due to start, the challenges you can expect to tackle, and the Fortnite Winterfest rewards you can get for completing them.

When does Fortnite Winterfest start?

According to leaks, Fortnite Winterfest was due to start on December 17. However, following the Fortnite 11.31 patch notes, the event started a day late and runs from December 13 to January 6.

That means that's a little under a week longer than the event Epic has run the past couple of years, so you should have plenty of time to earn your seasonal rewards.

Fortnite Winterfest challenges

Since the tasks reveal themselves at different times, further challenge information is only public thanks to Fortnite's myriad dataminers. This time it's @Hypex we have to thank, but I should stress that, since the following comes courtesy of a leak, take it with a pinch of salt.

For the tricker tasks, you can expect bespoke guides linked below. Here's what we know about the Fortnite Winterfest challenges so far.

Search holiday stockings in the Winterfest Cabin (1)

Stoke a Fortnite campfire (1)

Eliminations with an unvaulted weapon (5)

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowman in different matches (2)

Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin (1)

Dance at holiday trees in different named locations (5)

Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the battle bus (1)

Use presents (2)

Open frozen loot (1)

Deal damage to an opponent with a lump of coal (1)

Search ice boxes (2)

Light a frozen firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs, or Dirty Docks (1)

Search ammo boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne (2)

Fortnite Winterfest rewards

In the Winterfest cabin there are Fortnite presents piled in the corner on your left. You can open one each day during the event, but what's in all of them? They include a rather fetching snowflake back bling, some attractive snow-based wraps, and some lovely festive tunes, and they all come in addition to the returns you get from completing the new seasonal tasks.