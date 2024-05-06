Sony backs down on demand that Helldivers 2 players log into a PSN account

A few days ago, Sony posted a message to Steam noting that, "Due to technical issues at the launch of HELLDIVERS 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional. That grace period will now expire." That went down well with PC players, who were delighted to be allowed to hand over their personal details to Sony.

No, wait, that's not what happened. They dropped over 200,000 negative reviews on Helldivers 2, leading to an apology from developer Arrowhead's CEO.

While some of the complaints on social media have edged over into tantrum territory, there is a valid issue behind the uproar. Not every country can access the PlayStation Network, and Helldivers 2 ended up being pulled from sale in 177 countries and territories that could previously buy the game and play it without worry.

Now, after three days of pure shitstorm, Sony has blinked. In a tweet, the publisher said, "we've heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward."

Sony continued, "We're still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we'll keep you updated on future plans."

Hopefully Helldivers 2 will return to sale in all those places where it became unavailable, and maybe we'll see that user review average shoot back up again.