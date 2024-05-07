A 10-foot-tall statue of Messmer the Impaler could be yours, but first, you need to edit a killer Elden Ring trailer

To celebrate the upcoming Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, Bandai Namco is putting on a competition to test fans' love and knowledge of the soulslike, and the winners will be treated to some stunning and strange prizes.

The Return to Grace video contest involves fans creating their own Elden Ring videos or trailers that capture their most cherished memories with each one of the Tarnished. There's obviously a lot players could record for this competition, but according to the official website, as long as you "show us your deep understanding of the world of Elden Ring and ability to capture its story," you should be fine.

It's worth giving this contest a go, if only to try and snag some of the wacky prizes that are on offer. The best trailer will win a life-size statue of Messmer the Impaler, which clocks in at around 10 feet tall. I've recently been trying to restyle my living room, but I'm not sure that a 10-foot-tall statue of Messmer is the answer to my feng shui problems. I don't even know how I would get it into my flat or if it would even fit, for that matter.

Luckily, the other prizes are less ostentatious and a bit more apartment-friendly. The best narrative, action, and direction trailers will win a life-size replica of Malenia's arm, which you can also buy for $389. While the best comedy, use of sound, armour design, and most original use of Elden Ring will get a Helmet of Messmer statue.

If you need to bulk up your own game footage, Bandai Namco has also provided some assets that can be used. However, submissions can't infringe upon any third party intellectual property rights. You must also be 18 or older and a resident of the United States to enter the competition.

Once your credentials are in order, there's nothing else stopping you from entering into the video competition. You can submit your trailer now up until June 2, 2024, 11:59:59 pm PT or 2:59:59 pm ET.

But if the prizes on offer don't look very appealing, then you can always just go about collecting memorabilia the old-fashioned way—with cash. You can buy the Elden Ring sword that Ranni gives to the Tarnished towards the end of her quest line. It's five feet long and costs $500, so while it certainly looks cool, it may deal one hell of a blow to your bank account.