Where to find the Vault Symbols in Fortnite

Fortnite Vault Symbols can only mean one thing: loot. In Borderlands, the series with which Epic's battle royale game is crossing over in the Mayhem event, Vaults indicate guns and other goodies, so we might as well expect the same thing in Fortnite.

This is one of a few Fortnite Borderlands challenges that are going live in the game to honour the third outing of the popular Gearbox series. With it we get some special Borderlands gear and the new Pandora Rift Zone, inspired by the desert planet of the first two titles in the shoot-and-loot series.

And, as you can expect, it's this area to which we'll be paying our attention for this guide. Various Fortnite Vault Symbols have appeared in this cel-shaded zone, and you need to find three in order to complete the challenge. There are more than three to find, but we've just listed the only ones you need to you can crack on with securing some more Victory Royales. So, before anybody else can get to best of the loot before us, let's get to it.

On a shack near the dinosaurs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've visited the desert biome dinos plenty of times in challenges past but, just in case you're unsure, they can be found on the main road heading east and up to Paradise Palms. Just before the road starts to bend, you should see two big extinct reptiles; they're also on the edge of the Rift Zone.

Only one of the dinosaurs is in the zone, and opposite the road from that one is the shack we're looking for. Scrabble round to the other side facing away from the road and you'll see the big red logo with a 'V' on it.

In the eastern bandit camp

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are multiple bandit camps in this temporary Rift Zone but, if you head to the eastern one, you've got a Fortnite Vault Symbol ready and waiting for you. If you arrive at the camp at its northeastern corner, you should see the collectable image on a yellow container right at the entrance.

Northwest of the Oasis

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Right on the edge of the Rift Zone, northwest of the Oasis, you should see a pile of three yellow containers. The Vault Symbol is facing towards the edge of the zone and away from the beautiful body of water. You'll see the logo you're looking for on the middle container.

When you're all done, you have Fortnite Claptrap's missing eye to find an return to the annoying robot. The things we do for exclusive loot and XP, eh?