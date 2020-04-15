Fortnite: Teddies Liberated secret challenge bear locations

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has introduced a number of secret challenges to help players bolster their battle pass. They've had a fascination with teddy bears seemingly getting up to no good, and this new secret challenge is no different. The "Teddies Liberated" secret challenge tasks you with "rescuing" a number of bears from imprisonment.
Read on for a full rundown of where to go, what to do, and the teddy bear location.
How to complete the Teddies Liberated mission
If you finished the previous secret teddy bear challenge, you'll remember that the bears were originally located in a secret underground room beneath one of the cabins in Weeping Woods just west of the river running through the area.
Go back to that area (seen in the map below) and head into that secret room. You can get there by heading inside the cabin and interacting with the bookshelf, which should open up after you interact with it.
You actually don't have to go anywhere new for this challenge. Just head over to the prison cell in the same underground bunker and you'll see the bears have been tossed inside.
The door is unlocked (how incapable are these darn bears?), so all you have to do is open the door and interact with the bears to complete the mission. Seriously, though, this secret war between bears and gnomes is getting weirder every minute.
These Fortnite Guides are Pure Gold
Fortnite XP Tokens: Boost Your Battle Pass Fast
Fortnite Deadpool Challenge Guide: Get Deadpool's exclusive skin
Fortnite season 3 guide: Start date, event details, and more.
Ted Offensive Honey Jar Locations: Bears, oh my.
Fortnite Creative Codes: Our favorite maps