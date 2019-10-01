Fortnite Shop: Slide into a victory royale with the returning Slugger and Fastball

(Image credit: Epic Games)

I'll admit, when I'm playing Fortnite on PC, I'm usually striking out, but at least now I can dress in appropriate clothing for it. The Fortnite item shop has done its usual update, and the Three Strikes set has returned to make baseball lovers happy once again.

We last saw these two skins and their associated bling back in May. "Fastball" and "Slugger" both come with the usual things you'd expect a baseball warrior to wield. There's the face paint, spiked knee pads, a shoulder pad made out of an umpire's mask, and baseballs perched on their hips like little grenades.

Both Slugger and Fastball also come with back bling in the form of, well, a backpack, but it comes with a baseball bat!

Either skin and back bling will cost you 1,200 V-Bucks. You can also grab the uncommon "Grand Slammer" harvesting tool, which is basically a baseball bat after having a little league trophy rammed through it. The "Home Run" glider will make you look like you're flying over the Green Monster, too. Either of those will cost you 500 V-Bucks.

